Almond-Coated Cod with Cabbage-Fennel Slaw

**Tip

To section the orange, cut a thin slice from both ends using a paring knife. Place the flat end of the orange on a cutting board. Use the knife to cut away the peel and white pith from top to bottom. To remove sections, hold the orange over the slaw bowl. Cut toward the center of the orange between one section and the membrane, then cut out along the membrane on the other side of the section to free each section. Let sections and any juice fall into bowl.