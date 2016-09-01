Almond-Coated Cod with Cabbage-Fennel Slaw
This easy fish dinner is ready in just 20 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry. Preheat oven to 425°F. Snip 2 Tbsp. of the fennel fronds. Reserve additional fronds. Trim and discard fennel stalk and any damaged outer layer from bulb. Cut bulb in half lengthwise; remove and discard core. Thinly slice bulb.Advertisement
Line a large baking sheet with foil; coat foil with cooking spray. Measure thickness of fish. Arrange fish on prepared baking sheet. Brush tops of fish with mustard. Sprinkle almonds over fish, pressing onto fish to adhere. Lightly coat tops of fish with cooking spray. Bake 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily.
Meanwhile, remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 3 Tbsp. juice from lemon. In a bowl whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, and the next five ingredients (through pepper). Add sliced fennel, the 2 Tbsp. snipped fennel fronds, and cabbage. Toss to combine. Gently stir in orange segments. Serve with fish. Top with additional reserved fennel fronds.
*Tip
Before peeling and sectioning the orange, remove 1 teaspoon zest from it.
**Tip
To section the orange, cut a thin slice from both ends using a paring knife. Place the flat end of the orange on a cutting board. Use the knife to cut away the peel and white pith from top to bottom. To remove sections, hold the orange over the slaw bowl. Cut toward the center of the orange between one section and the membrane, then cut out along the membrane on the other side of the section to free each section. Let sections and any juice fall into bowl.