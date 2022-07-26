Almond-Carrot Cake Smoothies

Adding oats, carrots, and a bit of reduced-fat cream cheese to your morning smoothie recipe allows every sip to taste like a slice of carrot cake.

By
BHG Test Kitchen
Updated on August 15, 2022
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
4 cups
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 ounce reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchatel) (1/4 cup) plus more for garnish

  • ½ cup orange juice

  • 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

  • 1 banana, peeled, sliced, and frozen

  • 1 cup chopped carrot (5 oz.)

  • ½ cup regular rolled oats

  • 2 tablespoon almond butter

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ½ cup ice cubes

  • Whipped cream (optional)

  • Shaved carrots (optional)

  • Crushed almonds or walnuts (optional)

Directions

  1. If you like, carefully line two pint-sized glasses with two horizontal stripes each of cream cheese.

  2. In a blender combine remaining cream cheese and the next 8 ingredients (through ice). Cover and blend until smooth.Transfer to prepared glasses. If using, top with whipped cream, shaved carrots, and/or crushed nuts.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

479 Calories
20g Fat
57g Carbs
20g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 479
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 20g 26%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 27mg 9%
Sodium 185mg 8%
Total Carbohydrate 57g 21%
Total Sugars 28g
Protein 20g
Vitamin C 39.7mg 199%
Calcium 249mg 19%
Iron 2mg 11%
Potassium 928mg 20%
Folate, total 64.6mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.8mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.4mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

