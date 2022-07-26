Recipes and Cooking Almond-Carrot Cake Smoothies Adding oats, carrots, and a bit of reduced-fat cream cheese to your morning smoothie recipe allows every sip to taste like a slice of carrot cake. By BHG Test Kitchen BHG Test Kitchen The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 4 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ounce reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchatel) (1/4 cup) plus more for garnish ½ cup orange juice 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt 1 banana, peeled, sliced, and frozen 1 cup chopped carrot (5 oz.) ½ cup regular rolled oats 2 tablespoon almond butter ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ cup ice cubes Whipped cream (optional) Shaved carrots (optional) Crushed almonds or walnuts (optional) Directions If you like, carefully line two pint-sized glasses with two horizontal stripes each of cream cheese. In a blender combine remaining cream cheese and the next 8 ingredients (through ice). Cover and blend until smooth.Transfer to prepared glasses. If using, top with whipped cream, shaved carrots, and/or crushed nuts. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 479 Calories 20g Fat 57g Carbs 20g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 479 % Daily Value * Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 27mg 9% Sodium 185mg 8% Total Carbohydrate 57g 21% Total Sugars 28g Protein 20g Vitamin C 39.7mg 199% Calcium 249mg 19% Iron 2mg 11% Potassium 928mg 20% Folate, total 64.6mcg Vitamin B-12 0.8mcg Vitamin B-6 0.4mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.