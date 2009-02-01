All-American Cheeseburger Soup

Rating: 3.8 stars
88 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 12
  • 88 Ratings

Here's a fun and tasty soup recipe the whole family can enjoy! For the full cheeseburger effect, serve this cheeseburger soup with a side of toasted buns and all the sandwich fixings.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 4-quart Dutch oven cook beef, onion, celery, and garlic over medium heat until meat is browned and vegetables are tender, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon; drain off fat.

  • Sprinkle flour over beef mixture; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in broth and potatoes. Bring to boiling, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

  • Stir in tomatoes, cheese, tomato paste, ketchup, and mustard. Cook and stir until cheese is melted and smooth and soup just comes to gentle boiling. Stir in milk; heat through. If desired, serve with toasted buns and cheeseburger toppings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
477 calories; 27 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 1309 mg sodium. 1047 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 29 g protein; 1215 IU vitamin a; 26 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 343 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

