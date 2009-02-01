All-American Cheeseburger Soup
Here's a fun and tasty soup recipe the whole family can enjoy! For the full cheeseburger effect, serve this cheeseburger soup with a side of toasted buns and all the sandwich fixings.
Ingredients
Directions
In 4-quart Dutch oven cook beef, onion, celery, and garlic over medium heat until meat is browned and vegetables are tender, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon; drain off fat.Advertisement
Sprinkle flour over beef mixture; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in broth and potatoes. Bring to boiling, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Stir in tomatoes, cheese, tomato paste, ketchup, and mustard. Cook and stir until cheese is melted and smooth and soup just comes to gentle boiling. Stir in milk; heat through. If desired, serve with toasted buns and cheeseburger toppings.