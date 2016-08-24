Copycat Alice Springs Chicken
An easy, delicious recipe Outback's famous Alice Springs Chicken. Grilled chicken is at its best when it's topped with honey mustard sauce, mushrooms, cheese, and bacon!
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk together mustard, honey, mayonnaise, and lemon juice in a small bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup sauce in a covered container and refrigerate until serving time.
Meanwhile, place the chicken breast in a large plastic zipper-top bag. Pour in remaining sauce and turn in bag until evenly coated. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Heat butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until foaming. Add mushrooms and saute until the mushrooms have released most of their liquid and have started to turn brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. Set aside.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large oven-proof skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. And chicken breast in a single layer, discarding leftover marinade. Leave the chicken on the pan without moving until a golden-brown crust forms, about 5 minutes. Flip each piece and continue to cook until the second side is browned.
Divide the mushrooms evenly over the chicken. Top with bacon and cheese. Cover the skillet and place in the oven. Bake until the chicken reaches 165 degrees F, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Remove from oven and garnish with parsley if desired. Serve with reserved sauce on the side for dipping.