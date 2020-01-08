Air Fryer Strawberry Pop Tarts
This easy-to-make recipe is the grown-up version of your favorite childhood boxed breakfast¿only healthier. Featuring a quick microwave jam with nice chunks of strawberries, you'll love these adorable little treats.
Ingredients
Directions
Stir together strawberries and granulated sugar in medium microwavable bowl. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Microwave on HIGH until shiny and reduced, about 10 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.Advertisement
Roll pie crust into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Cut dough into 12 (2 1/2- x 3-inch) rectangles, rerolling scraps, if needed. Spoon about 2 teaspoons strawberry mixture into center of 6 of the dough rectangles, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Brushes edges of filled dough rectangles with water; top with remaining dough rectangles, pressing edges with a fork to seal. Coat tarts well with cooking spray.
Place 3 tarts in single layer in air fryer basket, and cook at 350°F until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining tarts. Place on a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Whisk together powdered sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl until smooth. Spoon glaze over cooled tarts, and sprinkle evenly with candy sprinkles.