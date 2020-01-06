Air-Fryer Scallops with Lemon-Herb Sauce

Rating: Unrated

A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle scallops with pepper and salt. Coat the basket of an air fryer with cooking spray. Place scallops in the basket and coat them with cooking spray. Place the basket in the fryer. Cook the scallops at 400°F until they reach an internal temperature of 120°F, about 6 minutes.

  • Combine oil, parsley, capers, lemon zest and garlic in a small bowl. Drizzle over the scallops. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 27mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 5g; protein 14g; vitamin a 325IU; vitamin c 6mg; folate 25mcg; sodium 660mg; potassium 260mg; calcium 16mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

