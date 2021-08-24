Air-Fryer Pumpkin Seeds
Learn how to cook pumpkin seeds in an air fryer with our Test Kitchen's easy recipe. In less than 10 minutes, you can have crunchy pumpkin seeds in one of three incredible flavors: salt and pepper, spicy, or cinnamon-sugar.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cinnamon-Sugar Pepitas:
Prepare as above, except toss pepitas with 1 tablespoon melted butter, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.Nutrition analysis per serving: 69 calories, 3 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate 5 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 4 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 11 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 5% iron
Spicy Pepitas:
Prepare as above, except toss pepitas with 2 teaspoons packed brown sugar, 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce, and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil.Nutrition analysis per serving: 60 calories, 3 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 32 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 5% iron