Air-Fryer Pumpkin Seeds

Rating: Unrated

Learn how to cook pumpkin seeds in an air fryer with our Test Kitchen's easy recipe. In less than 10 minutes, you can have crunchy pumpkin seeds in one of three incredible flavors: salt and pepper, spicy, or cinnamon-sugar.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Katlyn Moncada

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
8 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1/2 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer at 400°F. In a medium bowl combine pepitas, oil, salt, paprika, if using, and pepper; toss to coat well.

    Advertisement

  • Add pepita mixture to the air fryer basket. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring once, until pepitas are toasted. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Cinnamon-Sugar Pepitas:

Prepare as above, except toss pepitas with 1 tablespoon melted butter, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.Nutrition analysis per serving: 69 calories, 3 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate 5 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 4 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 11 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 5% iron

Spicy Pepitas:

Prepare as above, except toss pepitas with 2 teaspoons packed brown sugar, 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce, and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil.Nutrition analysis per serving: 60 calories, 3 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 32 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 5% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 0.4IU; folate 20mcg; sodium 73mg; potassium 64mg; iron 0.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/10/2021