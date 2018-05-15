Air Fryer Pickle Chips
Plain ol' potato chips can't come close to the deliciousness of these panko-coated pickle chips. Crisp them up in an air fryer for a lower-calorie snack.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat air-fryer to 400°F. Lay pickle slices on a paper-towel lined baking sheet; pat dry.
-
In a shallow dish combine cornstarch, salt, and pepper. In another shallow dish combine buttermilk and 1 Tbsp. Sriracha. In a third shallow dish combine panko and oil.
-
Working in batches, gently coat dried pickle slices in cornstarch mixture, shaking off excess, then coat in buttermilk mixture. Roll in panko to coat.
-
Place breaded pickle slices in basket (do not overcrowd). Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown. Keep cooked slices in a 200°F oven while cooking the remaining slices.
-
Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine ranch dressing and remaining 1 Tbsp. Sriracha.
-
Serve pickle chips immediately with spicy ranch.