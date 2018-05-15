Air Fryer Pickle Chips

Rating: 4 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 18 Ratings

Plain ol' potato chips can't come close to the deliciousness of these panko-coated pickle chips. Crisp them up in an air fryer for a lower-calorie snack.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air-fryer to 400°F. Lay pickle slices on a paper-towel lined baking sheet; pat dry.

  • In a shallow dish combine cornstarch, salt, and pepper. In another shallow dish combine buttermilk and 1 Tbsp. Sriracha. In a third shallow dish combine panko and oil.

  • Working in batches, gently coat dried pickle slices in cornstarch mixture, shaking off excess, then coat in buttermilk mixture. Roll in panko to coat.

  • Place breaded pickle slices in basket (do not overcrowd). Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown. Keep cooked slices in a 200°F oven while cooking the remaining slices.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine ranch dressing and remaining 1 Tbsp. Sriracha.

  • Serve pickle chips immediately with spicy ranch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 995 mg sodium. 125 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 255 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 60 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

