Air-Fryer Kale Chips

Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options and healthier than potato chips. Warning: These will go fast!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat air-fryer basket with cooking spray.

  • Toss kale with oil, soy sauce and salt in a medium bowl; rub the leaves together well so they are completely coated.

  • Place the kale mixture in the prepared basket. Coat the leaves with cooking spray. Cook at 375°F until crispy, 10 to 12 minutes, shaking the basket and stirring the leaves every 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the basket and quickly sprinkle with sesame seeds and cumin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 329 mg sodium. 497 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4 g protein; 28751 IU vitamin a; 87 mg vitamin c; 28 mcg folate; 162 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

