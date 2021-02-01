Air-Fryer Jerk Pork Skewers with Black Bean Mango Salsa

Rating: Unrated

Spiced pork gets nice and juicy after a quick run in the air fryer. The black bean mango salsa is an excellent fresh pairing for the heat of the jerk seasoning.

By Jill Andersen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
57 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 skewers plus 1 1/3 cups salsa
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Air-Fryer Jerk Pork Skewers with Black Bean Mango Salsa

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut four bamboo skewers to fit air fryer basket. Soak skewers in water for at least 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat air fryer to 350°F. In a small bowl combine coconut and seasoning. Thread pork chunks onto skewers. Brush pork with oil and sprinkle all sides with seasoning mixture. Place skewers in air fryer basket and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until an instant read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat reads 145°F.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl mash 1/3 of the chopped mango. Stir in remaining ingredients. Serve alongside skewers.

Nutrition Facts (Air-Fryer Jerk Pork Skewers with Black Bean Mango Salsa)

Per Serving:
266 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 73mg; sodium 434mg; potassium 656mg; carbohydrates 23g; fiber 3g; sugar 13g; protein 27g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 542IU; vitamin c 19mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 18mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 38mg; iron 2mg.

Jamaican Jerk Seasoning

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together the sugar, onion powder, thyme, allspice, black pepper, cayenne pepper, salt, nutmeg, and cloves. Transfer rub to a small airtight container or bag. Store at room temperature for up to 6 months. Makes about 1/2 cup seasoning.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/06/2021