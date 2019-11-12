Air-Fryer Italian-Style Meatballs

Use these air-fried meatballs as a party appetizer served with various dipping sauces; or use them to top a pasta dish, salad, flatbread, or other recipe in need of some lean protein.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air-fryer to 400°F. Heat oil in a medium nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add shallot and cook until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook just until fragrant, 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • In a large bowl, combine panko and milk. Let stand 5 minutes.

  • Add cooked shallot and garlic to panko mixture, along with beef, turkey sausage egg, parsley, rosemary, thyme, mustard, and salt. Stir to gently combine.

  • Gently shape mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls. Place shaped balls in a single-layer in air-fryer basket. Cook half the meatballs at 400°F until lightly browned and cooked-through, 10 to 11 minutes. Remove and keep warm. Repeat with remaining meatballs.

  • Serve warm meatballs with toothpicks as an appetizer or serve over pasta, rice, or spiralized zoodles for a main dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 254 mg sodium. 143 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 10 g protein; 20 mg calcium;

Reviews

