Air-Fryer Chicken Wings
Break out the air fryer, it's time to enjoy "fried" chicken wings with less fat. Thanks to nonstick spray and the high heat in the air fryer, this chicken wing recipe is just as crispy and decadent tasting as the usual, just not so greasy
Ingredients
Directions
-
Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Coat chicken well with cooking spray.Advertisement
-
Place chicken in air fryer basket, arranging drumettes on their sides to avoid overcrowding. Cook at 400°F until skin is very crispy, 25 minutes, turning drumettes over halfway through cooking.
-
Whisk together soy sauce and cornstarch in a small skillet. Whisk in honey, sambal, garlic, ginger, lime juice, and salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high; simmer until mixture just starts to bubble and is thickened. Place chicken in a bowl. Add sauce, and toss to coat. Sprinkle with green onions.