Air-Fryer Chicken Katsu Sandwiches

An air "fried" chicken sandwich can be just as juicy in the center and crispy on the outside as a traditionally fried chicken sandwich, as this recipe proves. But if you don't have an air fryer, we included an oven variation, too.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

20 mins
1 hr
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using the flat side of a meat mallet, lightly flatten chicken pieces between two pieces of plastic wrap to an even thickness. In a bowl or resealable bag combine soy sauce, the 1 Tbsp. sesame oil, mirin (if using), and garlic. Add chicken; turn to coat. Cover or seal, and chill 30 to 90 minutes.

  • In a shallow dish stir together flour, 1 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper. In a shallow bowl whisk together egg, mayonnaise, and mustard (if using). In another shallow dish combine panko and sesame seeds.

  • Remove chicken pieces from marinade; discard marinade. Coat chicken pieces with flour mixture, then dip in egg mixture. Coat with panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Coat one side of chicken pieces with olive oil nonstick cooking spray.

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F.** Add chicken to basket, oil spray side up, and cook 4 minutes. Turn chicken, coat with additional olive oil cooking spray, and cook 4 to 5 minutes more or until golden brown and chicken reaches 165°F.

  • Serve chicken between slices of bread or on buns with desired toppers. lf you like, drizzle with additional sesame oil to serve. Makes 4 sandwiches.

*

If you can't find bottled tonkatsu sauce, a sweet and savory Japanese condiment usually served with pork, you can make your own: In a small saucepan combine 1/2 cup ketchup, 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, 1 Tbsp. packed brown sugar, 1 Tbsp. mirin or rice vinegar, 1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce, 1 tsp. grated fresh ginger, and 2 cloves minced garlic. Heat over medium, stirring to dissolve sugar. Let cool. Refrigerate up to 1 week. Makes 3/4 cup.

Sheet Pan Variation

If you don't have an air fryer, preheat oven to 450°F. Place a wire rack in a sheet pan. Prepare chicken as directed through Step 3. Place chicken pieces on rack in prepared pan. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown and chicken reaches 165°F. Serve as directed.

Per Serving:
472 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 122mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 6g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 32g; vitamin a 212.5IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 13.5mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 65.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 714mg; potassium 376mg; calcium 102mg; iron 0.7mg.
