Air-Fryer Calzones

Rating: Unrated

You'll love these healthier stuffed pizzas using your air fryer. Make sure to not overfill them, so they'll stay sealed with all that cheesy goodness. Don't forget to flip them once while cooking so they'll get perfectly golden brown on both sides. Serve them up with a side of marinara sauce for dipping!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 2 minutes. Add spinach; cover and cook until wilted, 1 1/2 minutes. Remove pan from heat; stir in marinara sauce and chicken.

  • Divide dough into 4 equal pieces. Roll each piece on a lightly floured surface into a 6-inch circle. Place one-fourth of the spinach mixture over half of each dough circle. Top each with one-fourth of the cheese. Fold dough over filling to form half-moons, crimping edges to seal. Coat calzones well with cooking spray.

  • Place calzones in air fryer basket, and cook at 325°F until dough is golden brown, 12 minutes, turning calzones over after 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 3g; sodium 710mg; potassium 108mg; carbohydrates 44g; fiber 5g; sugar 3g; protein 21g; calcium 212mg.
Reviews

