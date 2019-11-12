Air-Fried Mini Italian Meatloaves Stuffed with Cheese

Forget the long bake time needed for a classic lasagna and use your air fryer to make these mini meat loaves. These smaller cheese-stuffed loaves "fry" in just 15 minutes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine first 5 ingredients (through pepper). Add ground beef and bread crumbs. Combine, being careful not to overmix.

  • Divide meat mixture into four portions. Press a well into each portion, leaving 1/2-inch border around the edge. Place 2 slices of pepperoni in each well, shingling to cover the length of the well. Top each with about 6 mozzarella pearls. Press meat mixture around the filling to enclose. Shape each portion into an oblong loaf shape.

  • Place loaves in basket of air fryer, in batches. Cook at 370°F for about 15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of meat reaches 165°F. Serve topped with warm marinara sauce, fresh basil and Parmesan, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; 21 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 136 mg cholesterol; 601 mg sodium. 578 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 31 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 545 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 198 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

