Air-Fried Mini Italian Meatloaves Stuffed with Cheese
Forget the long bake time needed for a classic lasagna and use your air fryer to make these mini meat loaves. These smaller cheese-stuffed loaves "fry" in just 15 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine first 5 ingredients (through pepper). Add ground beef and bread crumbs. Combine, being careful not to overmix.Advertisement
Divide meat mixture into four portions. Press a well into each portion, leaving 1/2-inch border around the edge. Place 2 slices of pepperoni in each well, shingling to cover the length of the well. Top each with about 6 mozzarella pearls. Press meat mixture around the filling to enclose. Shape each portion into an oblong loaf shape.
Place loaves in basket of air fryer, in batches. Cook at 370°F for about 15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of meat reaches 165°F. Serve topped with warm marinara sauce, fresh basil and Parmesan, if desired.