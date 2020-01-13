Air-Fried Flaxseed French Toast Sticks with Berries

Rating: Unrated

Make these easy French toast sticks for a healthy breakfast the whole family will enjoy. Use a high-quality whole grain loaf to help the toast sticks hold their shape and texture throughout the soaking and cooking process.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut each slice of bread into 4 long sticks. Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar in a shallow dish. Mix flax seed meal and remaining 3 tablespoons brown sugar in a second shallow dish. Dip bread pieces in egg mixture, slightly soaking them, and allow any excess to drip off. Dredge each piece in flax seed mixture, coating on all sides. Coat bread pieces with cooking spray.

  • Place bread pieces in a single layer in air fryer basket, leaving room between each piece, and cook in batches at 375°F until golden brown and crunchy, 10 minutes, turning pieces over halfway through cooking.

  • To serve, place 4 French toast sticks on each plate. Top with 1/2 cup strawberries, 2 teaspoons maple syrup, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 56g; insoluble fiber 10g; sugars 30g; protein 14g; sodium 218mg; potassium 250mg; calcium 151mg.
