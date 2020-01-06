Air-Fried Churros with Chocolate Sauce
Get your fried churro craving fix with this delightfully lighter air-fried version.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Bring water, salt, and 1/4 cup of the butter to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; add flour, and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until dough is smooth, about 30 seconds. Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until dough begins to pull away from sides of pan and a film forms on bottom of pan, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer dough to a medium bowl. Stir constantly until slightly cooled, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, stirring constantly until completely smooth after each addition. Transfer mixture to a piping bag fitted with a medium star tip. Chill 30 minutes.Advertisement
-
Pipe 6 (3-inch long) pieces in single layer in air fryer basket. Cook at 380°F until golden, about 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough.
-
Stir together sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Brush cooked churros with remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter, and roll in sugar mixture to coat.
-
Place chocolate and cream in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on High until melted and smooth, about 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Stir in kefir. Serve churros with chocolate sauce.
Tips
Kefir is a dairy product similar to yogurt that is much thinner (it's drinkable, like a smoothie) and packed with gut-healthy probiotics. The slightly tangy flavor makes the chocolate sauce nice and smooth. Be sure to chill the dough before piping to help it to hole its shape in the air fryer basket. You'll to enjoy the churros immediately as they're best fresh, but you can save any extra chocolate sauce-try drizzling it over frozen yogurt.