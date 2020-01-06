Air-Fried Churros with Chocolate Sauce

Tips

Kefir is a dairy product similar to yogurt that is much thinner (it's drinkable, like a smoothie) and packed with gut-healthy probiotics. The slightly tangy flavor makes the chocolate sauce nice and smooth. Be sure to chill the dough before piping to help it to hole its shape in the air fryer basket. You'll to enjoy the churros immediately as they're best fresh, but you can save any extra chocolate sauce-try drizzling it over frozen yogurt.