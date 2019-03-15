Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

If you own an air fryer, you have got to try this healthier take on buffalo wings! Air-fried cauliflower tossed in hot sauce makes a side dish, appetizer, or snack you'll make again and again.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins to 12 mins per batch
Servings:
2
Max Servings:
3
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400° F, according to manufacturer's directions.

  • In a large bowl, combine cauliflower, hot sauce, butter, vinegar, and garlic powder. Transfer half of the cauliflower to the air fryer basket and cook 10 to 12 minutes, shaking the basket every 5 minutes. Keep warm on a baking sheet in a 200°F. oven while frying remaining cauliflower. Sprinkle with kosher salt and green onions before serving, if desired. Serve with blue cheese dip.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; total fat 20g; saturated fat 9g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 993mg; potassium 657mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 4g; sugar 5g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 411IU; vitamin c 118mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 117mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 56mg; iron 1mg.
