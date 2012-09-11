Aglio e Olio

Rating: 4.25 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 8 Ratings

Pair this light garlic and olive oil sauce with fresh, homemade noodles to allow the pasta to shine. Sprinkle this Italian dinner recipe with shredded Pecorino Romano cheese for extra richness.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook about 1 minute or until fragrant. Remove from heat.

  • Add garlic mixture, 1/2 cup cheese, parsley, black pepper, and salt to hot cooked pasta; toss gently to coat. Serve with additional cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 14g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 203mg; carbohydrates 44g; fiber 2g; sugar 2g; protein 10g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 340IU; vitamin c 6mg.
Reviews

nlsparky
Rating: Unrated
10/15/2016
Don't burn the garlic
