Affogato Pops

This frozen dessert is like a sophisticated iced coffee on a stick.

By Greg Luna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

40 mins
2 hrs 40 mins
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Use back of knife to scrape seeds from the vanilla bean halves.* In a medium saucepan bring milk, 1 cup of the cream, and the vanilla bean seeds to a simmer. In a small bowl whisk together six of the egg yolks and the granulated sugar. Add half of the hot milk mixture to the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Pour all of the mixture into the saucepan. Cook and stir until mixture just coats the back of a metal spoon. Transfer to a medium bowl. Cover surface with plastic wrap; chill 2 hours..

  • In a medium saucepan bring espresso and remaining 1 cup cream to a simmer. In a small bowl whisk together remaining six egg yolks and the brown sugar. Add half of the hot espresso mixture to the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Pour all of the mixture into the saucepan. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture just coats the back of a metal spoon. Transfer to a medium bowl. Cover surface with plastic wrap; chill 2 hours.

  • Alternately spoon chilled vanilla and espresso mixtures into twelve 3-ounce ice-pop molds. Mixtures will swirl together. Insert sticks; cover and freeze at least 6 hours or overnight. Makes 12.

*

After you've scraped the seeds from the vanilla bean halves, bury the halves in sugar or drop them into a bottle of pure maple syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 231mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; sugars 14g; protein 5g; vitamin a 871.8IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 27.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 30mg; potassium 109mg; calcium 78mg; iron 0.6mg.
