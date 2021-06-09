Affogato Pops

Use back of knife to scrape seeds from the vanilla bean halves.* In a medium saucepan bring milk, 1 cup of the cream, and the vanilla bean seeds to a simmer. In a small bowl whisk together six of the egg yolks and the granulated sugar. Add half of the hot milk mixture to the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Pour all of the mixture into the saucepan. Cook and stir until mixture just coats the back of a metal spoon. Transfer to a medium bowl. Cover surface with plastic wrap; chill 2 hours..