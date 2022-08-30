Adobo Chicken and Black Beans

This one-skillet chicken recipe can be ready in less than 30 minutes!

By Sammy Mila
Updated on September 7, 2022
Adobo Chicken and Black Beans
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Cook Time:
10 mins
Hands On Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ⅓ cup thinly sliced Fresno peppers (2 to 4 peppers)

  • ¾ cup cider vinegar

  • 4 teaspoon sugar

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-size strips

  • 2 tablespoon canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil

  • 1 cup chopped onion

  • 2 15 ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained

  • Lime and/or orange wedges (optional)

Directions

  1. Place sliced Fresno peppers in a heatproof bowl or jar. In a saucepan bring vinegar, sugar, and 3/4 tsp. of the salt to boiling, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Pour over peppers; let stand.

  2. In a medium bowl toss chicken with 1 Tbsp. of the chipotle peppers, the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt, and black pepper.

  3. In a 10-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high. Add chicken and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove chicken from skillet. Add onion. Cook about 3 minutes or until onion is tender but not brown. Stir in beans and remaining 1 Tbsp. chipotle peppers. Cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper.

  4. Serve bean mixture topped with chicken and drained pickled Fresno peppers.

Use It Up

Leftover canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce freeze well. Divide into small portions and freeze in tightly sealed containers. Thaw at room temperature 30 minutes before using.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 359
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 83mg 28%
Sodium 955mg 42%
Total Carbohydrate 37g 13%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 36g
Vitamin C 123.9mg 620%
Calcium 85mg 7%
Iron 3.4mg 19%
Potassium 1214mg 26%
Folate, total 25.2mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.2mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.9mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

