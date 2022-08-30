Adobo Chicken and Black Beans

Place sliced Fresno peppers in a heatproof bowl or jar. In a saucepan bring vinegar, sugar, and 3/4 tsp. of the salt to boiling, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Pour over peppers; let stand.

In a 10-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high. Add chicken and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove chicken from skillet. Add onion. Cook about 3 minutes or until onion is tender but not brown. Stir in beans and remaining 1 Tbsp. chipotle peppers. Cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper.