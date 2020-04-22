Adobo Beef Burritos

Adobo refers to a sauce that combines peppers and tomatoes with vinegar and spices to brighten its flavor. It's used in a variety of Mexican foods, including canned chipotle peppers (smoked red jalapeños), which add a key flavor to these burritos.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-quart pot cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium-high until browned. Drain off fat. Stir in bell pepper, beef broth, tomato paste, vinegar, chipotle pepper and adobo sauce, cumin, oregano, and salt.

  • Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Spoon beef mixture on tortillas. Top with rice, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and cilantro. Fold in sides of tortillas and roll up.

Tortilla Swaps

If you or someone at your table is grain-free, try swapping out the tortilla with lettuce leaves (Romaine, butterhead, or iceberg); red, green, or napa cabbage leaves; cassava- or coconut-flour wraps; bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded; or Roma tomatoes, halved lengthwise and seeded.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
599 calories; 24 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 85 mg cholesterol; 1063 mg sodium. 737 mg potassium; 64 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 31 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1223 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 59 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 235 mg calcium; 7 mg iron;

Reviews

