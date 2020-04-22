Adobo Beef Burritos
Adobo refers to a sauce that combines peppers and tomatoes with vinegar and spices to brighten its flavor. It's used in a variety of Mexican foods, including canned chipotle peppers (smoked red jalapeños), which add a key flavor to these burritos.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tortilla Swaps
If you or someone at your table is grain-free, try swapping out the tortilla with lettuce leaves (Romaine, butterhead, or iceberg); red, green, or napa cabbage leaves; cassava- or coconut-flour wraps; bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded; or Roma tomatoes, halved lengthwise and seeded.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
599 calories; 24 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 85 mg cholesterol; 1063 mg sodium. 737 mg potassium; 64 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 31 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1223 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 59 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 235 mg calcium; 7 mg iron;