Acorn Squash with Bacon-Chive Crumbs

In a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels; discard drippings. (Do not wipe skillet clean.) Finely crumble bacon. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add panko; cook and stir for about 3 minutes or until golden. Transfer toasted panko to a medium bowl; cool completely. Stir bacon pieces and chives into panko. Cover and chill until serving time.