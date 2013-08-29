Acorn Squash with Bacon-Chive Crumbs
Keep your oven free for large cuts of meat or poultry and put your slow cooker to work in this comforting side dish that gets finished with a crunchy bacon topper.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cut 1/2 inch off the top and bottom of each squash; cut each squash in half lengthwise. Remove and discard seeds. Cut each squash half crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices.
-
Layer squash slices in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add garlic and thyme. In a 2-cup glass measure stir together cider, broth, and brown sugar. Pour over squash in cooker.
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 3 hours.
-
In a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels; discard drippings. (Do not wipe skillet clean.) Finely crumble bacon. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add panko; cook and stir for about 3 minutes or until golden. Transfer toasted panko to a medium bowl; cool completely. Stir bacon pieces and chives into panko. Cover and chill until serving time.
-
To serve, transfer squash to a serving platter. Sprinkle with panko mixture.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Prepare squash as directed in Step 1. Place squash slices in a resealable plastic bag; chill for up to 24 hours.