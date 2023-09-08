You're About to See the French Classic Ravioles du Dauphiné Everywhere

This centuries-old dish has officially made it to the states—and it's the ultimate delicacy.

By
Sophia Beams
Headshot of writer Sophia Beams
Sophia Beams
Sophia Beams is a lifestyle writer and editor with a special love of plants and gardening. She has worked in both print and digital publications and has focused on a variety of topics including psychology, art, and food. 
Published on September 8, 2023
Close up of plate of cheese ravioli in butter sauce
Photo:

JacobVanHouten / Getty Images

When you think of French cuisine, your mind probably doesn't gravitate toward ravioli. While France is known for their delicious, notoriously technical dishes like coq au vin and beef bourguignon, Italy undeniably dominates the pasta scene. However, a classic French ravioli has recently crossed the Atlantic, landing in the new Chelsea Café in New York City—and you can expect that won't be the last you hear of it.

Called ravioles du Dauphiné, the centuries-old pasta dish is quickly becoming a trendy new favorite in the U.S., appearing everywhere from restaurants to social media. Its growing popularity isn't too shocking, as these mini raviolis are made with the highest quality ingredients and take less than one minute of cooking.

As the name implies, the recipe originated in the southeastern French region of Dauphiné. Originally filled with turnip leaves in the early 13th century, modern ravioles du Dauphiné are as small as a thumb and usually filled with fresh herbs and Comté cheese

It's rare to come across this dish outside of France (at least at the current moment), making it a little-known delicacy. As with typical French food, there's an emphasis on using high-quality ingredients—the pasta is made to melt in your mouth with a perfect filling-to-noodle ratio.

The raviolis are small and light, which adds to their charm; the soft, smooth texture and classic French cheese filling set ravioles du Dauphiné apart from any other pasta dish. Though still rich and filling, they’re much more delicate than Italian ravioli.

Now, restaurants in the U.S. are finally starting to take on this unique pasta for their own menus. It fits a variety of cuisines, cooks quickly, and can be served with all different kinds of sauces and sides (though arguably nothing tops the traditional butter sauce).  At Café Chelsea, Chef Derek Boccagno serves his Comté and crème fraîche ravioles as an entire sheet of fresh pasta, rather than the traditional, separated tiny bites.

Unsurprisingly, the recipe is beginning to pop up on #foodtok. While it may seem like a simple dish to prepare, it’s all about sourcing quality ingredients—but that’s not stopping anyone from testing it out at home and putting their own spin on it: Creator @remtoque made theirs into a gratin, which is a popular rendition on the classic take.

Ravioles du Dauphiné are perfect to pair with wine and appetizers or as a main dish for your entire family or group of besties to enjoy—after all, they’re often made to be shared.

