Will Rave Decor Be a Thing in 2023?

According to this year’s Pinterest Predicts report, rave culture is set to make a comeback in 2023 in a big way. Think EDM (electronic dance music), rave parties, neon colors, and more. After years of being cooped up at home, everyone’s ready to have a good time and hit the town again. That said, rave culture isn’t just about partying: It’s also about inclusivity, freedom, and self-expression—ideals that many people are valuing now more than ever.

With Pinterest searches like “rave party aesthetic” and “techno style” becoming increasingly popular, can we expect to see rave culture make its way into home decor this year, too? We spoke to LA-based interior designer and self-described maximalist Melanie Thomas of Melanie Thomas Design to get her take on whether rave decor will be big in 2023, and how to try the look at home.

Edmund Barr

The History of Rave Culture

To truly appreciate and understand rave decor, it’s helpful to look back at the history of rave culture. Raves, or rave parties, emerged in the late 1980s as electronic music (now known as EDM) and house music began to hit the scene. These mostly unsanctioned dance parties were a closely guarded secret among attendees, taking place in abandoned warehouses or fields where they were hidden from public view (and law enforcement). Similar to other music-inspired subcultures like disco, grunge, and rock, rave culture is understood as a counterculture movement. It blends music and social ideas and embodies values like peace, love, freedom, acceptance, self-expression, and tolerance.

While rave culture never completely disappeared, it has evolved over time. Today, raves are mostly enjoyed as (legal) festival events that take place over the course of a weekend rather than illicit underground parties. Understandably, the rave scene took a hit in 2020 and 2021, but as in-person concerts and events have resumed, the rave industry is enjoying a resurgence in popularity.

Helen Elizabeth Norman

Will Rave-Inspired Decor Be Big in 2023?

While rave culture is undoubtedly enjoying a comeback, the jury’s out on whether rave decor will be a popular interior design trend in 2023.

“I personally don’t know if rave decor will be a thing this year, but I certainly see many elements becoming more popular,” Thomas says.

Take, for example, the increased use of neon colors in home decor.

“Already from my clients there has been an uptick in interest for custom neon signs and decor … they were already popular, but I believe more people are climbing onto the neon bandwagon this year,” Thomas says. “The important thing to remember is that rave culture is all about ‘PLUR’—Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect. It’s about being young at heart and having fun, and that is always on-trend.”

Jacob Fox

What Rave Decor Looks Like in the Home

Neon colors, flashing lights, psychedelic artwork and prints, glitter, and quirky accessories are just a few hallmarks of the rave aesthetic. It shares many traits with decor styles like maximalism, where self-expression and a more-is-more attitude are guiding principles.

But rave decor is also about more than just neon or glitter or strobing lights, Thomas says: “Design for raves is all about the immersive experience … it’s about creating an atmosphere and inspiring wonder and awe,” she says.

When it comes to creating a rave aesthetic at home, think beyond the individual pieces and consider how all the different design elements will work together to create a cohesive experience. Consider how you and your guests will interact with the space and then make decisions from there.

Ready to try the look? Here are a few key elements that will help you achieve a rave aesthetic in your home.

David A Land

Lots of Colors

One of the most identifiable parts of the rave aesthetic is plenty of bright, neon colors. When it comes to implementing rave decor in your home, there are lots of ways you can add color to your space. Consider painting your walls and/or ceilings in bright colors, add pops of color with items like throw pillows and blankets, or feature brightly colored artwork and posters on your walls.

Michael Garland

Lighting

Thomas notes that a key element of rave decor is lighting.

“Raves themselves take place in the dark, so opt for multiple sources of light and different types of light,” she says.

Colored lightbulbs, for example, are an easy way to switch up your existing light fixtures and give your room a party-like atmosphere without breaking the bank on new fixtures. Thomas also recommends neon lights and string lights as additional light sources.

“Lighting doesn’t have to just be a secondary thought [in rave decor]. Look for art that also doubles as lighting!” she says.

John Bessler

Music

No rave is complete without the music! Of course, it’s not practical to have EDM or house music playing in your home at all times, but that doesn’t mean you can’t feature it prominently in your decor. In addition to ensuring you have a good setup for playing music when you’re in the mood, you can place a stereo or retro-style boombox front and center in your space, or create a mini DJ station using a faux (or real) turntable. You can also hang posters of your favorite EDM artists on the walls! Get creative and let the music flow.

Better Homes & Gardens

Utilize Party Decor

Using temporary party decorations like balloons and streamers in a tasteful way is a great addition to a rave-inspired aesthetic. Thomas suggests using streamers instead of a curtain for room separation or featuring a large balloon as a part of your decor, like interior designer Jenna Lyons did months after her party was over.

“Temporary decor doesn’t need to be just that—it reminds us that the party is still going and not to take ourselves too seriously,” Thomas says.