Welcome Fall with These 10 Cozy Home Finds for Up to 66% Off—Shop Warm Blankets, Ceramic Pumpkins, and More

It’s time to get giddy about seasonal decor.

By Ali Faccenda
Published on August 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT

While the end of summer always seems to come too fast, it also means we get to look forward to sprucing up our homes with cozy blankets, candles, and autumnal finds to ring in fall. If you get just as giddy as we do about seasonal decor, then you’ve probably already started brainstorming what pieces you plan to take out of storage and what decor items you still need to make your space look festive. 

Right now, you can kick your seasonal decor shopping into high gear thanks to QVC’s fall home must-haves, including ceramic pumpkins for your dream tablescape, flameless candles for cozy ambiance, and plaid throw pillows to fall-ify your couch. All these pieces and more are up to 66 percent off, giving us all the more reason to get in the fall spirit.

Lauren McBride Set of 2 Ceramic Pumpkins

QVC Set of 2 Ceramic Pumpkins by Lauren McBride

QVC

An easy way to transition your space from summer to fall is by adding autumnal touches to side tables, coffee tables, and shelves like these ceramic pumpkins. The set comes with two pumpkins— 5- and 6-inch sizes— that can be clustered together or styled separately and won’t clash with any of your pre-existing decor thanks to their white hue.

18 x 18-inch Radley Plaid Pillow by Valerie

QVC Radley Plaid Pillow by Valerie

QVC

If the coziest place in your home—aside from your bed—is your living room and, more specifically, your couch, a quick and easy cool-weather upgrade includes more blankets and seasonal throw pillows like this 18 x 18-inch plaid style. Grab one to place in the center of your couch or two to style on either side.

100% Cotton Woven Pinstripe Throw Blanket

QVC Cotton Woven Pin Stripe Throw by Bobby Berk Clay

QVC

And, of course, no couch or armchair is complete without a warm blanket. This pinstripe throw blanket is made from 100% cotton and is available in both navy and clay—a burnt orangey hue that will pair wonderfully with other fall-colored decor like brown and maroon. One shopper said the throw blanket is “very large,” aka it’ll be a solid choice for wrapping yourself in during fall movie marathons. It’s also machine-washable.

Hay & Harvest Candle Pillar with Flameless Candle

QVC Hay & Harvest Harvest Candle Pillar w/ Flameless Candle

QVC

Candles add a cozy feel to your space, making it feel more homey. And if you love shutting all the lights off and enjoying their warm orange-yellow glow, you can snag some flameless candles that emit the same light as a real flame but without the danger of forgetting to put them out. This harvest-style pillar features pumpkins stacked with a sturdy base at the top for housing the coinciding flameless candle. One shopper said this got them “so many compliments” from guests visiting their home and added that it’s “sturdy and beautiful.”

Temp-tations Seasonal Set of 3 Ramekins with Pocket Spreader

QVC Temp-tations Seasonal Set of 3 Ramekins with Pocket Spreader

QVC

If you’re trying to find ways to make your kitchen feel more festive, housewares like this set of ramekins are a great place to start. Use them for dipping sauces, snacks, cheeses, and even for baking desserts. They come with an equally cute pocket spreader that one shopper said is the “perfect size” for dips and spreadable foods. They’re dishwasher-, microwave-, refrigerator-, freezer-, and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Keep scrolling for more decor available at QVC to get your home ready for fall.

Luminara Set of 2 Flameless Sugar Skull Candles

QVC Luminara Set of (2) Flameless Smooth Sugar Skulls

QVC

Mr. Halloween Illuminated Ceramic Figure Candy Dish

QVC Mr. Halloween Illuminated Ceramic Figure Candy Dish

QVC

Melrose Set of 2 Acorn Lid Boxes

QVC Melrose Acorn Lid Box w/ Wood Grain Design

QVC

Homeworx by Slatkin & Co. Stacked Pumpkin Luminary

QVC HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co. Stacked Pumpkin Luminary

QVC

Lauren McBride Set of 5 Natural Pampas Grass

QVC Set of 5 Natural Pampas Grass 43.5" Picks by Lauren McBride

QVC
