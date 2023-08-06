Quiet Luxury Design Is on the Rise—Here’s How to Bring It Home

It’s common to see trends move from fashion to interior design and vice versa. One of the latest TikTok-famous fashion trends trickling into the home world> quiet luxury. Defined by effortless elegance and understated luxury, this style takes you back to the basics with simple design principals and high quality materials. Here’s what you need to know about this sophisticated and timeless trend when it decorating your home.

Werner Straube

What is the quiet luxury home decor trend?

In fashion, quiet luxury is all about achieving an luxurious look that's chic and timeless without looking like you put too much though into it. Wardrobe basics like t-shirts, blazers, and jeans made with high-quality materials paired with simple gold or silver jewelry are staples in a quiet luxury style. Followers of the trend generally avoid bright colors and bold prints, as well as lots of accessories.

When it comes to quiet luxury in home design, the same principles apply.

“Quiet luxury in a home is, essentially, the use of elevated basics," says Lori Shaw, owner and principal designer of Lori Shaw Interiors. "The vibe is more interesting than minimalism, a focus on refinement over loud and bold."

Interior designer Shanade McAllister-Fisher agrees. “This trend is defined by understated elegance, refined simplicity, and creating a calm atmosphere that exudes a sense of luxury with minimal effort,” she says.

Think clean and thoughtfully curated interiors, neutral tones, and high-quality materials like real wood, marble, and cashmere linens. In short, this style is about investing in quality pieces that will remain a staple in your home for years to come.

Brie Williams Photography

How to Implement Quiet Luxury Decor at Home

While the name may sound intimidating, the good news is that this trend isn't about spending a ton or investing in expensive items. As long as you understand the basic principles of quiet luxury, you can implement this kind of decor in your own home by switching pieces out over time. These are some of the key points to keep in mind.

Werner Straube

Less Is More

To achieve an interior that feels effortlessly elegant and luxurious, it’s important to keep it simple and remember that less is more.

“The aim is to avoid clutter and focus on highlighting those top, high-quality pieces,” McAllister-Fisher says.

Be thoughtful with the decorative accents you include in your space and choose clean, minimal lines over anything too ornate or detailed. McAllister-Fisher also recommends sticking to natural materials like glass, ceramic, and wood for decor and accessories to give the space a polished and united feel.

Edmund Barr

Focus on High-Quality Materials

High-quality, timeless staples are key in the quiet luxury trend. Rather than buying trendy, high-end furniture or accessories with flashy brand-name logos, choose pieces that are made from quality materials. Just like quiet luxury in fashion, the idea is to build your space with fewer, but more high-quality and versatile pieces.

“Think high-quality solid wood flooring, marble countertops, and Egyptian cotton bedding over cheaper laminate or polyester," McAllister-Fisher says. “These items look and feel far better than the cheaper without being in your face, and add a timeless but subtle depth of character to your home that will last for years to come.”

Nathan Schroder Photography

Choose Muted Colors and a Neutral Palette

Quiet luxury is known for favoring a neutral color palette and muted hues. Don’t worry, it’s not a revival of the white-on-white trend we’ve seen over and over again. Instead, warm neutrals like off-white, taupe, and beige are often seen paired with nature-inspired colors like sage green or warm, muted blues.

“Not only are these colors the perfect backdrop to allow your furniture to shine through, but they also create a calm and relaxing atmosphere that immediately evokes the feeling of luxury without feeling too ostentatious—think a high-end spa or boutique hotel,” McAllister-Fisher says.

Ryann Ford

Lighting Is Key

Good lighting will make any space feel more luxurious, and plenty of natural light is ideal for the quiet luxury trend, along with thoughtfully designed interior lighting.

“For an ultra-luxe look, I recommend using soft diffused lamps and lighting fixtures and warm bulbs—this will add a subtle luxurious feel that is warm and inviting and will give your furniture and accessories a gorgeous glow,” McAllister-Fisher says.

Also ensure there’s plenty of light sources including overhead lighting, task lighting, and accessory lighting.

