​​This Is the Best Budget Humidifier, According to Our Testing—and It’s on Sale

Buy one while it’s on sale for $34.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on January 13, 2023 03:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Tout
Photo:

Amazon

It’s far too cold to go without a heater in the winter, but the dryness that fills the air throughout your home can counteract some of the coziness you feel. If you want to keep the warmth and add moisture, the best thing to do is to add a humidifier—and Amazon shoppers and our Better Homes & Gardens testing team love this model that’s on sale with a double discount.  

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is one of the top five best-selling models in Amazon’s Humidifiers category. It has a whopping 74,800 five-star ratings and 24,500 perfect reviews. Plus, our in-house testing team declared that it’s the Best Budget Humidifier on the market, and said it’s one to have on your radar because it’s “compact” (it weighs just 1.35 pounds) and ready to use in any room “with ease.” And it’s not just our testing team that likes the portability—reviewers suggest that its smaller size still “packs a punch.”

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Amazon

Buy It: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $34 with coupon (was $50), Amazon  

The goal of the humidifier is to provide “instant dry air relief” to offer help with “congestion, coughs, cold-like symptoms, allergies, dry skin, and sinus issues,” according to the brand—and reviewers confirm the device does help to reduce side effects of dry air. It works by emitting cool mist into the air in rooms that are as large as 250 square feet, and you can use it for up to 25 hours to add humidity to the air before refilling it. Plus, the humidifier has a 360-degree nozzle that mists in all directions when you choose to use the high or low speed settings. The testing team said that there is a clear difference between the two settings and the humidifier is “silent” without releasing “any smells” into the air. 

The single tank holds about 1.5 liters of water (and automatically turns off when it runs out), and testers “appreciated” the amount of water the humidifier can hold for its smaller size. However, the testing team did point out that while the tank is easy to fill, they do wish the humidifier had a clear line to indicate when to stop filling it. And they also wish it was a bit easier to clean. However, testers do still feel the humidifier is a worthwhile purchase, especially because it can “easily sit on a shelf or table without taking up too much space.”

Whether you use the Pure Enrichment cool mist humidifier in your family room, office, or bedroom, you can remove some of the uncomfortable dryness from the air in your home for a more enjoyable winter. So, pick one up while it’s on sale at a double discount for just $34.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Humidifiers
The 10 Best Humidifiers, According to Lab Testing
Lasko UH300 Warm and Cool Humidistat and Timer
The Humidifier Our Lab Testers Named ‘Best for Large Rooms’ Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
10 Best Humidifiers for Plants in 2022
The 10 Best Humidifiers for Plants in 2023
Homwe Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt
Pro Chefs and Home Cooks Alike Swear by These Best-Selling Silicone Oven Mitts—and They’re on Sale
Wayfair Surplus Sale Tout
Score Furniture, Appliances, Mattresses, and More for Up to 82% Off During Wayfair's Surplus Sale
Amazon new year organization roundup tout
Make 2023 Your Most Organized Year Yet with These 10 Items from Amazon’s Newest Storefront
Zober Premium Christmas Tree Storage Bag
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 tout
This Editor-Loved Handheld Vacuum Is ‘Perfect’ for Crumbs, Cat Litter, and Other Small Messes
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,
Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best Vacuum Cleaner’ They’ve Ever Bought—and It’s $640 Off at Amazon
Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Tout
8 Products from Our Walmart Line That Shoppers, Editors, and Lab Testers Loved This Year
Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System 18-inch Dust Mop tout
This Is the Best Microfiber Mop, According to Our Testing—and It’s on Sale
Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat
No More Drafts: This Space Heater With Nearly 10,000 Perfect Ratings Is Only $30 Right Now
iRobotÂ® RoombaÂ® j7 (7150) Wi-FiÂ® Connected Robot Vacuum
You Can Save Up to 80% on Vacuum Cleaners with Early Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Nespresso, Tempur-Pedic, iRobot, and More Are Up to 81% Off During Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event
Wayfair End of Year Sale Tout
Wayfair’s End-of-Year Sale Has Deals on Furniture, Rugs, and Kitchen Appliances—Up to 64% Off
7-best-cordless-leaf-blowers-of-2022-tout
The 7 Best Cordless Leaf Blowers of 2023, According to Testing