​​This Is the Best Budget Humidifier, According to Our Testing—and It’s on Sale

It’s far too cold to go without a heater in the winter, but the dryness that fills the air throughout your home can counteract some of the coziness you feel. If you want to keep the warmth and add moisture, the best thing to do is to add a humidifier—and Amazon shoppers and our Better Homes & Gardens testing team love this model that’s on sale with a double discount.

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is one of the top five best-selling models in Amazon’s Humidifiers category. It has a whopping 74,800 five-star ratings and 24,500 perfect reviews. Plus, our in-house testing team declared that it’s the Best Budget Humidifier on the market, and said it’s one to have on your radar because it’s “compact” (it weighs just 1.35 pounds) and ready to use in any room “with ease.” And it’s not just our testing team that likes the portability—reviewers suggest that its smaller size still “packs a punch.”

Amazon

Buy It: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $34 with coupon (was $50), Amazon



The goal of the humidifier is to provide “instant dry air relief” to offer help with “congestion, coughs, cold-like symptoms, allergies, dry skin, and sinus issues,” according to the brand—and reviewers confirm the device does help to reduce side effects of dry air. It works by emitting cool mist into the air in rooms that are as large as 250 square feet, and you can use it for up to 25 hours to add humidity to the air before refilling it. Plus, the humidifier has a 360-degree nozzle that mists in all directions when you choose to use the high or low speed settings. The testing team said that there is a clear difference between the two settings and the humidifier is “silent” without releasing “any smells” into the air.

The single tank holds about 1.5 liters of water (and automatically turns off when it runs out), and testers “appreciated” the amount of water the humidifier can hold for its smaller size. However, the testing team did point out that while the tank is easy to fill, they do wish the humidifier had a clear line to indicate when to stop filling it. And they also wish it was a bit easier to clean. However, testers do still feel the humidifier is a worthwhile purchase, especially because it can “easily sit on a shelf or table without taking up too much space.”

Whether you use the Pure Enrichment cool mist humidifier in your family room, office, or bedroom, you can remove some of the uncomfortable dryness from the air in your home for a more enjoyable winter. So, pick one up while it’s on sale at a double discount for just $34.