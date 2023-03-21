This Viral Putty with 35,900+ Five-Star Ratings Removes Dirt and Dust from Tight Places—and It’s 46% Off

Get the reusable gel for only $7.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living.
Published on March 21, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Spring cleaning season is officially here. Whether working on a whole home refresh or picking up room by room, cleaning your space is always best with the help of handy tools. Before investing in expensive cleaning gadgets, a few simple and affordable cleaning tools like a dryer cleaner brush can make a huge improvement in the cleanliness of your home. Another unique cleaning tool that can’t be missed is the best-selling Pulidiki Cleaning Gel that gets at hard-to-reach places—and it’s currently on sale for 46% off.

Dust and debris tend to accumulate in small cracks, and even dusting isn’t foolproof and oftentimes misses those nooks around our cars, electronics, and more. However, the reusable blue gel molds around the oddest crevices to pick up crumbs, dirt, and hair. 

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel

Amazon

Buy It: Pulidiki Cleaning Gel, $7 (was $13), Amazon

Useful for car detailing, the gel rolls over vents, cracks between buttons, cup holders, door handles, and even dashboards. These tiny spaces are hard to pick up even with car vacuums, so having the moldable putty that picks up crumbs is a simple solution to problem areas. Beyond just vehicles, the putty is a handy way to remove dust from electronics, including keyboards, remotes, computers, and phones.  

The gel is a no-wash product, so no care is needed between uses beyond putting the gel back in its sealed jar to keep it fresh. Keep the putty fresh for longer by storing it in a cool place, and if you’re using the putty as a car cleaner, make sure it’s away from the sun. And it’s reusable until the bright blue gel turns black. 

The putty has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.1 million views under #cleaningputty. And on Amazon, more than 35,900 customers have given the putty five stars. One reviewer said the putty “doesn’t take up much room, a little bit goes a long way.” For longevity, the shopper tears the putty in pieces to clean their car. Another reviewer said their keyboard not only looked cleaner, but the keys actually began to shine. The putty was gentle enough that the reviewer did not disconnect the keyboard, and “not one speck of blue goo remained down there; it all came up in one piece, every single time.”

Keep your car interior and electronics clean with this easy to use putty. For a limited time, get the Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for 46% off. 

