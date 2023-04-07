Prosecco Tangerines Are Like Edible Mimosas—and They’re So Easy to Make

Whether you’re on Team Sweet or Team Savory for brunch, we can all agree that a morning meal accented with mimosas (made with Prosecco or your favorite non-alcoholic wine alternative) is far more fun.

If you’ve been cooking with our Test Kitchen for a while, you may have guessed that we’re long-time fans of the citrusy, sparkling mimosa. Of course we have a sippable Mimosa recipe, but we also remixed those same bright flavors into happy hour–friendly Snickerdoodle Cider Mimosas and even edible Mimosa Pancakes.

It’s probably not too surprising that we were intrigued when we spotted a recent recipe video from Nicole Keshishian Modic, aka @KaleJunkie. One fan sums the creation (and our reactions) up best: “Mimosa bombs. 😍🍊🥂 Yes, please!”



“We’ve all seen Prosecco grapes,” Modic says in the video, introducing the how-to video and referring to the previous Instagram and TikTok food trend that involved soaking grapes in sparkling wine before dusting them in sugar and freezing. “These are even better! The skin on the mandarins is much thinner than grapes, so it takes less time for the Prosecco to infuse.”

Prosecco oranges or mimosa bombs are best served cold straight from the refrigerator, Modic advises, “or you can break them apart into small pieces and freeze—SO GOOD!” (And we’d be remiss if we didn’t add that they’re also best served with one of our best brunch recipes of all time.)

How to Make Prosecco Tangerines, Mandarins, or Clementines

It’s a breeze to make these mimosa bombs yourself. Simply round up 12 tangerines, mandarins, or clementines—Modic suggests seedless Cuties—and peel the fruit. You might even consider Sumo oranges, if you’re feeling a little adventurous. Add your citrus of choice to a large bowl or pitcher, then cover with 3 cups of Prosecco (or your sparkling wine of choice). (Since a bottle is just 1 ounce more than that, we’re planning to just pop and pour the entire bottle in.)

Cover and refrigerate the boozy fruit for 2 to 4 hours, or up to overnight. Then drain and reserve the Prosecco to reuse in Vanilla-Sparkling Wine Pound Cake, the dressing for Winter Pear Salad, or one of our other recipes that involve cooking with wine.

To complete this easy mimosa bomb recipe, in a clean bowl, toss the drained citrus fruit with 1 cup of sugar. Store in the fridge or freezer until party time.

From there, you can eat your mimosa bombs chilled or frozen in wedge form, or follow a fan’s savvy suggestion: “I saw a recipe on freezing [clementines] and blending them and they turn so creamy into ice cream,” she writes, referring to an simple frozen dessert recipe like this Clementine Sorbet recipe from our friends at Serious Eats. “So maybe do the same thing after soaking them in Prosecco? My husband loved them so much; [we] never thought they would turn so creamy with no milk.” A boozy citrusy scoop? Sold.

At this point, you may have some extra citrus hanging out. So after the brunch fun concludes and you’ve enjoyed your Prosecco tangerines, if you’re lucky to have more fresh citrus, put the rest to good use in Tangerine-Poppy Seed Quick Bread, Tangerine Cheesecake Bars, Tangerine Tare-Glazed Grilled Chicken Salad, or Pecan Cake with Tangerine Cream Filling.