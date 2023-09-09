Why You Should Never Try the “Product Overload” TikTok Cleaning Trend

It’s not hard to get sucked into cleaning TikTok videos. Watching creators clean is not only mesmerizing and soothing, but it’s also much more enjoyable than tackling potential messes in your own home. Plus, this particular side of TikTok (commonly referred to as Cleantok) is full of useful cleaning tips and tricks you can implement when you are ready to start scrubbing.

But it’s also vital to remember that not everything you learn on the app is true. Case in point: the viral cleaning TikTok video making the rounds right now that's dubbed “the product overload.” It's a prime example of why you should do your own research before jumping into a cleaning hack.

We consulted with Jessica Ek, senior director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute, to learn about the trend and find out why you should skip it. Plus, she provides alternative methods to make your home sparkle in a much safer manner.

What Is the Product Overload TikTok Trend?

If it hasn’t hit your "For You" page yet, you can probably already guess what the trend entails. As the name suggests, the alleged hack involves going above and beyond the call of duty and dousing fixtures—most frequently toilets, but also sinks and bathtubs—with a plethora of different cleaning solutions. Sometimes, entire bottles are poured down drains, one right after the other, and create a sort of artistic appearance before they get scrubbed and flushed or rinsed away. Even if the visuals of a particular TikTok turn out to be less than satisfying, the ASMR sounds still draw users in—and there are a lot of them. Currently, the hashtag #productoverload has more than 780 million views.

It’s obvious that many of these product overload videos are created solely for views, and the potential monetization that comes with them, rather than to accomplish the goal of getting the house clean. Yet, it’s important to learn why this is something you should never try.



Why Is the Product Overload Trend Dangerous?

There are several reasons you shouldn't try this trend, but, as Ek explains, the most important one is that it's actually dangerous and can be harmful to your health. Aside from that, it can ruin your plumbing and cost you hundreds (or thousands) of dollars in repair work. Read on for more reasons Ek says the trend should never be followed.

1. It’s a Health Hazard

Ek explains that combining cleaning products is never a good idea. The fumes caused by some combinations can lead to irritated airways and respiratory problems, making it difficult to breathe. Others can cause burns to the skin, eyes, throat, nose, and lungs.

She adds that a good rule of thumb is to never mix cleaning products together because certain chemicals will release poisonous gases when they interact with one another. For example, blending bleach and ammonia results in the production of chloramine gas, while bleach and vinegar will create chlorine gas—both of which are toxic to breathe in. Even if you’re suited up with a mask and gloves, it’s just not worth the risk.

2. It Can Destroy Fixtures and Pipes

While causing damage to yourself or other members of your home is the most serious risk, the product overload challenge also has the potential to wreak havoc on your fixtures and plumbing. You could find yourself having to replace a sink, toilet, or tub that’s been irreversibly scratched due to abrasive cleaners. You could also be stuck with a hefty plumbing bill after your pipes become clogged or corroded with excessive amounts of product.

Many cleaning products are formulated to work with specific materials, such as porcelain or stainless steel. Others are designed to be diluted so that they’re strong enough to clean surfaces, but won’t wear away piping. According to Ek, it's important to stick to one surface and one cleaner at a time. “Choose a product specifically formulated for what you want to get clean and follow the cleaning product label instructions [to] make sure the product is safe for the area being cleaned," she says.

3. It’s Wasteful (In More Ways Than One)

"More doesn’t always mean better," Ek explains, "It’s not necessary to get things clean, in addition to being a waste of product and money.” Emptying an entire bottle of toilet bowl cleaner in the name of #cleantok is not only unsafe, it’s downright silly when you think about it. In addition to squandering products (and, therefore, the hard-earned money spent to buy them), the chemicals can crowd sewage systems and their plastic packing will more than likely end up in landfills.

Safer Alternatives to the Product Overload Trend

For routine cleaning, it’s perfectly fine to stick with commercial cleaners so long as they’re being used for their designated purposes. Ek explains that larger messes aren't always a one-and-done situation, and that's okay. “It may take more than one cleaning to remove stains and grime that have built up over time,” she says. If that’s the case, or you're considering a DIY solution, the ideas below can will help you achieve a more effective deep clean.



1. Deep Clean Toilet Bowls

For mild stains, drain as much water from the bowl as you can, then pour white vinegar just above the ring line. Let it sit for a while (overnight, if possible), and add baking soda before scrubbing and flushing. Alternatively, you can follow the same process for cleaning a toilet but swap out vinegar for hydrogen peroxide. Just remember: Never use them together, as they can cause an irritating acidic reaction. For tougher stains, bleach can be effective when added to the bowl alongside water, then wiped with either a scrub brush or a pumice stone.

2. Deep Clean a Bathtub

This is another place where bleach works wonders, especially because it’s safe to use on most tub finishes. However, always check the manufacturer's recommendations first. Dilute some with water and, while wearing gloves, use either a sponge or scrub brush dipped in the solution to wipe down the entire surface. Let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse it thoroughly. For soap scum or other stubborn stains, try one of the following methods, again checking that it won’t damage your type of bathtub first:

Rub on a baking soda and dish soap paste

Rub on a baking soda or cream of tartar and hydrogen peroxide paste

Sprinkle in baking soda, spray with white vinegar, and scrub until a paste forms



Let your solution of choice sit for about a half hour before wiping and rinsing.

3. Deep Clean a Sink

Whether it’s a bathroom sink or the kitchen sink, these fixtures gets dirty on a daily basis. In between regular wipe-downs, use these techniques to make them shine:

For stainless steel sinks, sprinkle in baking soda before gently scrubbing with a dish soap-soaked sponge.

For white or porcelain sinks, drop in baking soda followed by hydrogen peroxide and then clean with a sponge or brush. You can also remove rust stains from porcelain sinks by rubbing half a lemon with salt on it.

For copper sinks, use a soft sponge or cloth to wipe it down with hot water and dish soap.

Once satisfied with its level of cleanliness, simply rinse and wipe your sink dry with a microfiber cloth.