A Majority of People Prioritize Their Pets’ Needs When Buying Their Dream Home

Looking for your fur-ever home? So are more than 70% of prospective buyers.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on February 26, 2023
Golden retriever laying in yard
Photo:

JfJacobsz / Getty Images | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

It’s not really surprising how much people adore their pets (they’re part of the family, after all), but a new survey from Realtor.com proves how much of a priority pets are for current or soon-to-be homeowners. About 70% of Americans care for a pet, so it makes sense that pet-friendly homes or apartments would be more appealing than non-pet-friendly spaces to people looking to buy or rent—even if the place is perfect in every other way.

Clare Trapasso, executive news editor at Realtor.com, says she passed on a home she really liked because it didn’t meet her standard of living for her two dogs.

“The house was great, and we didn’t even bother making an offer because we wanted a backyard for our dogs,” she says. “[Buyers are] looking for homes, whether it be for sale or rental properties, that accommodate their loved one.”

The survey, which was conducted in August 2022, shows that a majority of people feel the same way—72% of prospective buyers with pets revealed they would forgo buying their dream home because it didn't accommodate their pet, and about a third would give up a shorter commute or an extra room in order to give their pet a proper home. And if they had to choose one over the other, 68% of current homeowners would rather give up their house than their pet. 

Taking on DIY projects to make homes more accessible for pets is also a must for many: More than two-thirds of pet owners looking to buy a home within a year have built or installed special pet features, and half of current homeowners with pets already have. The most popular upgrade, according to the survey, is a dog door. Others include a dog shower or bath station, a dog run in the yard, and a “catio” (aka a patio built right outside a door or window where your cat likes to hang out). These projects have potential to increase sellability for your home, too.

“If more than three-quarters of homeowners have pets, many of the people who are going to be in the house that you’re selling are going to want a yard, or some of the features might actually appeal to these owners,” Trapasso says.

Self-owned homes generally have more flexibility for accommodations and add-ons, but when it comes to renting, Trapasso says it’s apparent that more communities are aiming to be more pet friendly nowadays. Especially if you’re looking at buildings like complexes and condos, you can add amenities like dog-washing stations to your checklist of wants or must-haves and likely still find a number of options.

If you’re looking to rent and the landlord or building website says pets aren’t allowed, it never hurts to double check and ask, Trapasso advises. Just make sure to check your lease before welcoming home a four-legged friend, as doing so without approval can be cause for eviction.

“Sometimes a gerbil is OK, but not a 100-pound dog, or cats are OK, or large dogs are prohibited,” Trapasso says. “This sounds crazy, but you never know with people—usually farm animals or exotic pets are not allowed. So really think about what kinds of animals you're asking for.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wide shot of family discussing home for sale with real estate agent
What First-Time Homebuyers Need to Know, According to Real Estate Pros
For Rent sign in front of home
More Homeowners Are Trying Co-Living by Renting Out Part of Their Space
Archival articles and images from Better Homes & Gardens
100 Years of Real Estate and Homeownership, Through the Pages of BHG
Woman carrying boxes moving into new home
Single Women Now Own More Homes Than Single Men: Here’s What to Know About Buying Alone
Best Vacuums
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023 for Cleaning Carpet, Rugs, and Hard Floors
Best Gifts for New Homeowners
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023
Lofted apartment with large windows and exposed white brick
Why Lofts Are the Most-Wanted Apartment Type Right Now
High angle view of person watering flowerbed in garden
The Top Spring Projects to Add to Your List If You Plan to Sell Your Home
Best Outdoor Blankets to Keep You Dry and Warm
The 15 Best Outdoor Blankets to Keep You Dry and Warm in 2023
white house front yard garden
10 Landscaping Projects That Add Value to Your Home
front yard gray door
Is Painting Your Home's Brick Exterior a Good Idea?
Row of houses with for sale sign out front
Should You Buy a House in 2023?
Sophie CollÃ©'s barbie house kitchen and a wavy, Memphis style stand
This Furniture Designer Is Making Waves with Her Barbiecore Pieces
blue white modern bedroom color block wall paneling
Is Peel-and-Stick Trim the Secret to a More High-End Home on a Budget?
House with for sale sign
Will the Housing Market Crash in 2023?
light brick ranch exterior chimney with trellis
What Is Aging in Place, and Is It an Option in Your Current Home?