The 23 Best Vacuum Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day at Amazon—Up to 75% Of

Presidents’ Day is this Monday, and the deals are already here. Leading up to the holiday, many retailers like Wayfair—which is offering huge savings on kitchenware and furniture—have slashed prices early. Amazon is another online store that already has Presidents’ Day deals on all sorts of products, and one major score is the retailer’s deals on vacuums.

With brands like iRobot, Bissell, and Shark on sale, there’s no better time to save on a cleaning staple every home needs. Don’t wait to snag robot vacuums and upright, stick, and handheld models on sale for up to 75% off.

Best Overall Presidents’ Day Vacuum Deals at Amazon

Robot vacuums are a splurge, but this is one of the best times of the year to score a discount on the high-tech cleaner. The Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner is normally $400 but is currently on sale for 75% off, bringing it down to only $100. The smart cleaner connects to your phone and can be controlled via the app, or with voice control via Google Assistant, or Alexa. For a robot vacuum that does it all, invest in the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, which has row-by-row cleaning, making sure to clean your whole floor. And the self-emptying robot’s base only has to be emptied once every 30 days.

Amazon best-sellers like the Black + Decker Dustbuster Advanced Clean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, which has over 58,790 five-star ratings, are also a part of holiday savings. The handheld vacuum is popular among customers because it’s “lightweight and powerful,” making it easier to suck up messes. Its easy-to-carry, ergonomic design cuts down on bending over to reach messes. The best budget buy—aka the lowest priced vacuum on this list—the Temola Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for 55% off and its mini size makes it easy to store away, making it perfect for the car.

Shop from the best Presidents’ Day vacuum deals at Amazon before they’re gone.

Best Presidents’ Day Upright Vacuum Deals

The tried and true classics, upright vacuums have powerful suction and can clean the whole house in one go without having to recharge. For a bigger home, the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is a full-size cleaner with powerful suction. The multipurpose vacuum also has an upholstery tool and crevice tool, specifically for cleaning furniture. Designed for homes with pets in mind, the Eureka Floor Rover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner’s turbo brush and easy maneuvering get at stubborn pet hair on furniture as well as tricky places where dust and hair tend to accumulate, such as stairs and corners.

Best Presidents’ Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Robot vacuums are convenient tools for keeping your floor clean without lifting a finger. Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuum cleaner, the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is on sale for 39% off. The slim and modern robot cleaner has set-and-forget settings—quietly cleaning where and when you want. To cut down on time spent on chores, now is the time to splurge on the iRobot Roomba S9 9550 Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet M6 while it’s on sale for 22% off. The robot vacuum and mop combo will dust up and shine your flooring without having to lift a finger thanks to its Smart Mapping technology that makes it suitable for multiple rooms.

Best Presidents’ Day Stick Vacuum Deals

If storage space is limited in your home, a stick vacuum can be a real space-saver. Stick cleaners like the Black + Decker Powerseries 20V Max Cordless Stick Vacuum—on sale for 24% off—which aren’t weighed down by heavy cords that need to be lugged around, are versatile and work especially well for smaller spaces. When emptying the dust and dirt from a vacuum, minimal contact is always preferred, and the Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum’s bagless design makes it easy to dump its contents in the trash without having to deal with the mess of handling bags.



Best Presidents’ Day Handheld Vacuum Deals

When there’s a small mess that requires quick cleanup, a handheld vacuum cleaner gets the job done. Whether you’re sucking up crumbs off the couch or cleaning your car, a handheld vacuum is a much-needed addition alongside a floor vacuum. However, there’s no need to spend lots of money on one, and this Presidents’ Day, Amazon has plenty of deals on handheld vacuum cleaners, including the Black + Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum for 29% off. The vacuum’s unique elongated shape and long nozzle get at hard-to-reach crevices like in between couch cushions and under car seats.