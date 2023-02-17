Shopping Don't Miss These Presidents' Day Deals on Outdoor Essentials That Can Save You Up to 60%—Starting at $15 Score deep discounts on your backyard setup from Amazon, Wayfair, and more. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 17, 2023 05:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Walmart Just because we still have a few weeks of winter left doesn't mean that you can't get a jump on decking out your outdoor space for spring. In fact, many retailers are already looking to spring and slashing prices on all-weather furniture, heaters, conversation sets, and more at end-of-season prices that can save you up to 60% this Presidents' Day weekend. It's a fantastic time to stock up on everything you'll need to transform your backyard or front porch into a relaxing oasis you'll want to spend all your free time enjoying. Whether you want to cultivate a place to unwind from a long week or offer guests a warm welcome outdoors, we found all the gear that you need. We spent hours perusing Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart sales to bring you a selection of highly rated and best-selling options for your ideal setup. Shop these outdoor deals quickly before they sell out. The Best Presidents' Day Outdoor Deals Breakwater Bay Leslie Wall Light, $29 (was $50), Wayfair Ivy Bronx Jona Stacking Patio Dining Chair, $198 (was $424), Wayfair Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose, $29 (was $60), Amazon Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights, $28 with coupon (was $70), Amazon Better Homes & Gardens Navy Floral Two-Piece Outdoor Seat Cushion, $26 (was $60), Walmart Morgan Set of Two Folding Wood Adirondack Chair, $163 (was $332), Walmart Mastercanopy Outdoor Gazebo Canopy, $119 (was $190), Amazon Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug, from $30 (was from $45), Amazon Arlmont & Co. Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater, from $90 (was from $119), Wayfair Sand & Stable Ovolo Acacia Outdoor Bench, $193 (was $475), Wayfair Wayfair Presidents' Day Outdoor Deals at Wayfair Stay toasty on a budget with the Arlmont & Co. Tabletop Patio Heater—it'll make cool summer nights incredibly cozy. You can also sit by Sol 72's weather-resistant Bridgeman Steel Fire Pit for a campy ambiance. During the day, you and your guests can stay cool under the Charlton Home Cassia Market Umbrella, which is now $87 off. If you plan on using your front porch as your primary hangout, you'll want to lounge on something snuggly like Dakota Fields' boho-inspired Vandyke Chair Hammock. For something more traditional with a modern twist, look no further than the Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench. Birch Lane Outdoor Rocking Solid Wood Chair, $187 (was $310) Charlton Home Cassia Market Umbrella, $63 (was $150) Ivy Bronx Jona Stacking Patio Dining Chairs, $198 (was $424) Sand & Stable Ovolo Acacia Outdoor Bench, $193 (was $475) Dakota Fields Vandyke Chair Hammock, $59 (was $73) Breakwater Bay Leslie Wall Light, $29 (was $50) Bay Isle Home Waddington Power Loomed Indoor/Outdoor Rug, from $36 (was from $49) Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit, $113 (was $250) Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench, $277 (was $589) Arlmont & Co. Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater, from $90 (was from $119) Andover Mills Gunnora Steel Wall Light, $68 (was $128) Amazon Presidents' Day Outdoor Deals at Amazon Illuminate your nights using the $28 weatherproof and shatterproof Addlon LED String Lights or BesLowe's elegant Wall Lanterns that come in black, brown, white, and bronze. Embrace alfresco dinner plans under this roomy canopy, equipped with a rustproof steel frame, a bottle opener, and hooks to keep your grilling accessories at hand. Sitting back and relaxing with a cold drink takes no effort with Ciokea's Folding Adirondack Chair. You can also snag it in eye-catching hues like green, red, and lake blue. Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose, $29 (was $60) Mastercanopy Outdoor Gazebo Canopy, $119 (was $190) Ciokea Folding Adirondack Chair, from $128 (was $220) BesLowe Outdoor Wall Lanterns, from $54 with coupon (was $90) Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights, $28 with coupon (was $70) East Oak Deck Box, $55 (was $70) FDW Patio Wicker Bistro Set, $57 (was $100) Blissun Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella, $50 (was $70) Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug, from $30 (was from $45) Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, $67 (was $140) Walmart Presidents' Day Outdoor Deals at Walmart Spruce up your worn patio set with the Better Homes and Gardens Two-Piece Outdoor Seat Cushions, now on sale for 57% off. It's soft to the touch yet durable enough to withstand harsh sunny days, water, and dirt. Safely stow away seasonal items or outdoor decor you're not using in Lifetime's Waterproof Resin Deck Box. If you're short on space, this multifunctional piece can go from dining table to firepit in a snap. The hand-woven synthetic wicker finish cleverly conceals the sturdy steel frame. Noble House's Wicker Folding Table is also perfect for entertaining and can be easily stored when not in use. Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Fire Pit Dining Table, $268 (was $380) Better Homes & Gardens Two-Piece Outdoor Seat Cushion, $26 (was $60) Lifetime Waterproof Resin Deck Box, $124 (was $152) Morgan Set of Two Folding Wood Adirondack Chair, $163 (was $332) Dyna-Glo Dual Chamber Stainless Steel Charcoal Grill, $197 (was $330) Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Three-Piece Bistro Set, $247 (was $344) Anton Outdoor Wicker Three Seater Sofa, $277 (was $348) Better Homes & Gardens Diamond Coast Area Rug, $51 (was $99) Noble House Outdoor Wicker Folding Table, $48 (was $57) Better Homes & Gardens B&W Stripe Square Throw Pillow, $15 (was $18) SmileMart Outdoor Hanging Iron Porch Swing, $87 (was $98) 