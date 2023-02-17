Don't Miss These Presidents' Day Deals on Outdoor Essentials That Can Save You Up to 60%—Starting at $15

Score deep discounts on your backyard setup from Amazon, Wayfair, and more.

Published on February 17, 2023 05:00PM EST

Presidents Day Best Outdoor Deals Tout
Photo:

Walmart

Just because we still have a few weeks of winter left doesn't mean that you can't get a jump on decking out your outdoor space for spring. In fact, many retailers are already looking to spring and slashing prices on all-weather furniture, heaters, conversation sets, and more at end-of-season prices that can save you up to 60% this Presidents' Day weekend. 

It's a fantastic time to stock up on everything you'll need to transform your backyard or front porch into a relaxing oasis you'll want to spend all your free time enjoying. Whether you want to cultivate a place to unwind from a long week or offer guests a warm welcome outdoors, we found all the gear that you need.

We spent hours perusing Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart sales to bring you a selection of highly rated and best-selling options for your ideal setup. Shop these outdoor deals quickly before they sell out.

The Best Presidents' Day Outdoor Deals

Jona Stacking Patio Dining Chair

Wayfair

Presidents' Day Outdoor Deals at Wayfair

Stay toasty on a budget with the Arlmont & Co. Tabletop Patio Heater—it'll make cool summer nights incredibly cozy. You can also sit by Sol 72's weather-resistant Bridgeman Steel Fire Pit for a campy ambiance. During the day, you and your guests can stay cool under the Charlton Home Cassia Market Umbrella, which is now $87 off.

If you plan on using your front porch as your primary hangout, you'll want to lounge on something snuggly like Dakota Fields' boho-inspired Vandyke Chair Hammock. For something more traditional with a modern twist, look no further than the Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench.

Outdoor Wall Light Fixtures

Amazon

Presidents' Day Outdoor Deals at Amazon

Illuminate your nights using the $28 weatherproof and shatterproof Addlon LED String Lights or BesLowe's elegant Wall Lanterns that come in black, brown, white, and bronze. Embrace alfresco dinner plans under this roomy canopy, equipped with a rustproof steel frame, a bottle opener, and hooks to keep your grilling accessories at hand.

Sitting back and relaxing with a cold drink takes no effort with Ciokea's Folding Adirondack Chair. You can also snag it in eye-catching hues like green, red, and lake blue.

Navy Floral Rectangle Outdoor 2-Piece Deep Seat Cushion

Walmart

Presidents' Day Outdoor Deals at Walmart

Spruce up your worn patio set with the Better Homes and Gardens Two-Piece Outdoor Seat Cushions, now on sale for 57% off. It's soft to the touch yet durable enough to withstand harsh sunny days, water, and dirt. Safely stow away seasonal items or outdoor decor you're not using in Lifetime's Waterproof Resin Deck Box.

If you're short on space, this multifunctional piece can go from dining table to firepit in a snap. The hand-woven synthetic wicker finish cleverly conceals the sturdy steel frame. Noble House's Wicker Folding Table is also perfect for entertaining and can be easily stored when not in use.

More Must-Shop Products

