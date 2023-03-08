Shopping These Genius Herb Savor Pods Keep Your Greens Fresh 'for Weeks,' and Help Cut Down on Food Waste We found the herb-saving hero you've been searching for. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on March 8, 2023 03:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland There's no comparison between fresh and dried herbs when it comes to flavoring your dishes, but keeping fresh herbs handy regularly isn't as easy as it sounds. More often than not, by the time you're reaching for the cilantro or basil to complete your dish, it's already wilted and spoiled. Amazon shoppers have found that the Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pods eliminate the vexing issue entirely. The BPA-free plastic container was designed to prolong the life of your cilantro, rosemary, thyme, mint, parsley, chives, asparagus, oregano, dill, and basil and keep them fresh for up to three weeks, according to the brand. And right now, you can snap a savor pod up for 20% off at Amazon. Amazon Buy It: Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod, $20 (was $24), Amazon With dimensions of 6.2 x 2.9 x 10.7 inches, the Herb Savor can be stored neatly in your refrigerator door. "The slim design makes it easy to place it in a corner so it doesn't interfere with items in [the] fridge," one five-star reviewer commented. The clear window also allowed them to conveniently monitor their herbs and ensure optimum hydration while enabling them to breathe. Plus, it's top-rack dishwasher-safe. This Powerful, Self-Cleaning Portable Blender Helped Me Refresh My Morning Routine—and It's 50% Off Place your bundle of herbs inside and close the shell to use the pods. Then use the green tethered filler cap on the pod's side to add some fresh water and submerge the stems. Prepara suggests replacing the reservoir water every three to five days to maximize the freshness of your tasty greens. "I hardly throw away any more cilantro," another shopper remarked. "It's easy to fill, easy to clean, and it's much more stable in the refrigerator than a glass with a plastic bag over the top." A third reviewer called the pods their "favorite kitchen gadget," and wrote, "they keep herbs and veggies fresh for weeks. We stopped wasting so much food." Stop wasting fresh greens and herbs, and try the Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod for $20 instead. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Experts Predict the Top Kitchen Color Trends of 2023 These Are the 7 Can’t-Miss Amazon Outdoor Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Summer—Up to 45% Off 5 Uses for a Tiered Plant Stand Beyond Holding Your Favorite Houseplants