These Genius Herb Savor Pods Keep Your Greens Fresh 'for Weeks,' and Help Cut Down on Food Waste

We found the herb-saving hero you've been searching for.

Published on March 8, 2023

Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod
There's no comparison between fresh and dried herbs when it comes to flavoring your dishes, but keeping fresh herbs handy regularly isn't as easy as it sounds. More often than not, by the time you're reaching for the cilantro or basil to complete your dish, it's already wilted and spoiled.

Amazon shoppers have found that the Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pods eliminate the vexing issue entirely. The BPA-free plastic container was designed to prolong the life of your cilantro, rosemary, thyme, mint, parsley, chives, asparagus, oregano, dill, and basil and keep them fresh for up to three weeks, according to the brand. And right now, you can snap a savor pod up for 20% off at Amazon.

Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod

Amazon

Buy It: Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod, $20 (was $24), Amazon

With dimensions of 6.2 x 2.9 x 10.7 inches, the Herb Savor can be stored neatly in your refrigerator door. "The slim design makes it easy to place it in a corner so it doesn't interfere with items in [the] fridge," one five-star reviewer commented. The clear window also allowed them to conveniently monitor their herbs and ensure optimum hydration while enabling them to breathe. Plus, it's top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Place your bundle of herbs inside and close the shell to use the pods. Then use the green tethered filler cap on the pod's side to add some fresh water and submerge the stems. Prepara suggests replacing the reservoir water every three to five days to maximize the freshness of your tasty greens.

"I hardly throw away any more cilantro," another shopper remarked. "It's easy to fill, easy to clean, and it's much more stable in the refrigerator than a glass with a plastic bag over the top." A third reviewer called the pods their "favorite kitchen gadget," and wrote, "they keep herbs and veggies fresh for weeks. We stopped wasting so much food."

Stop wasting fresh greens and herbs, and try the Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod for $20 instead.

