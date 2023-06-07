There's no easier way to revive your home than giving it a fresh coat of paint—the most stressful part usually just comes down to choosing the perfect color. To help you get through that process with confidence, Pottery Barn and Sherwin-Williams teamed up to curate a new paint palette inspired by on-trend shades that can work in any space.

The 26 colors combine the styles of Pottery Barn's high-quality furnishings with expertly-created paints from Sherwin-Williams. The collection features elegant neutrals and cool, earthy hues that are instantly recognizable as Pottery Barn's aesthetic—plus a few bolder tones for accents and higher energy.

"Our latest palette takes its cues from nature," said Monica Bhargava, chief design officer at Pottery Barn, in a statement. "It's about bringing the outdoors in, while having fun with a bit of color."

PHOTO: Pottery Barn PHOTO: Pottery Barn

Three categories make up this year's collection: Go-to Neutrals, Earthy Elements, and Statement Hues. The neutrals include crisp whites, calming grays, and chic taupes—for example, Snowbound (SW 7004), Agreeable Gray (SW 7029), and Realist Beige (SW 6078) all showcase this category's range. To complement the neutrals, Earthy Elements makes more of an impact but still gives off a calming effect. Iron Ore (SW 7069) is the perfect almost-black for a moody, whimsigoth feel, and Dried Thyme (SW 6186) is a trendy, livable green that works beautifully on kitchen cabinets. The Statement Hues colors, like Garden Grove (SW 6445) and Loyal Blue (SW 6510), have more saturated tints for feature walls, guest bathrooms, or any space you want to stand out.

To test the Sherwin-Williams x Pottery Barn paints on your walls, Sherwin-Williams offers helpful tools on its website: Order up to 10 free paint color chips, or purchase peel-and-stick samples for easy repositioning. All colors are available in matte, satin, semi-gloss, and high gloss finishes, so you can use them on just about any surface.

Turn to Pottery Barn's free expert Design Crew service for virtual or in-person assistance, from styling tips to a complete home makeover. You can also currently get a discount on Sherwin-Williams paints with $15 off a purchase of $75 or more, available on potterybarn.com.