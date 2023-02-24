News Home Trends Pottery Barn’s Spring Lookbook Is All About New Neutrals and Comfort Get an early look at some of the trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this spring, as inspired by the Pottery Barn Spring Lookbook. By Emerson Latham Emerson Latham Emerson Latham is an editorial apprentice with BHG and senior at Iowa State University studying journalism with minors in Spanish and apparel merchandising and design. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 24, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Pottery Barn The sun is setting later and the snow is starting to melt, which can only mean that spring is right around the corner. What better excuse than the start of a new season to give your home an interior refresh? We can always depend on Pottery Barn to show us what this season’s trends will be, and the Pottery Barn’s Spring Lookbook upholds the tradition of Pottery Barn pointing toward the top looks of the season. Be the design trailblazer of the friend group this season by incorporating these trends in your home first. We’ve got spring color trends, decor ideas, furniture, and more, straight from Pottery Barn’s Spring Lookbook. Whether you’re completely transforming your space or just want to update a single element, start by looking at these spring trends from Pottery Barn. 5 Timeless Trends Inspired by Pottery Barn’s Fall 2022 Collection 01 of 05 Pattern Play Pottery Barn Floral is synonymous with springtime, so why not add a bit to your decor? Experiment with patterns in the same color family for a playful yet put-together look, is in this shot of carefully curated throw pillows. If you have a neutral-colored sofa or bed and are feeling bold, try mixing designs of different colors for a fresh and exciting take on pattern play. 23 Pattern Trends We Love in Home Decor 02 of 05 Terracotta Tones Pottery Barn Terracotta tones being considered neutrals is a movement we can get behind! This color has recently started trending, and it’s no secret why. Bringing elements of this color and its warm undertones into your home through everything from paints to rugs, like this one from Pottery Barn, creates a comfortable atmosphere. With the move toward more nature-inspired tones this year, you can expect to see a lot of terracotta. Every 2023 Color of the Year We Know So Far 03 of 05 From the Potter’s Wheel Pottery Barn Grace your tablescape with beautiful ceramics this season. Pottery Barn’s stoneware collection is strikingly simple, yet something everyone would benefit from displaying on open shelves and using for family meals. From bowls and plates to pitchers and mugs, this dynamic set might be the only tableware collection you’ll ever need. 04 of 05 Soulful Blues Pottery Barn Just like your favorite pair of denim jeans, blue goes with everything. Inspired by calm skies and waves rolling gently to shore, blue is a color that provokes calmness and a sense of serenity in every room. You can break up a monochromatic color palette with beautiful hues of blue, as in this photo from the Pottery Barn Spring Lookbook, or go all-in with blue walls and furniture. We are forecasting a surge in blue decor this spring season based on Pottery Barn’s Spring Lookbook. If bright, stimulating colors aren’t for you, cool blues probably are. Place a seasonal bouquet in a chambray vase or adorn your couch with an array of blue throw pillows. Or, take the plunge and paint your walls with one of these crisp hues! 05 of 05 Curved Furniture for Every Space at Home Pottery Barn This curved take on a classic will round out any room in (or outside) your home. It’s no surprise this style of furniture is having a moment in the design world right now. Soft rounded edges instill a relaxing feeling in a living room, bedroom, or even outdoors, as with this Pottery Barn daybed. Inviting, curved furniture adds a sense of comfort and sophistication to a space that harsh lines couldn’t. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit