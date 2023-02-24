The sun is setting later and the snow is starting to melt, which can only mean that spring is right around the corner. What better excuse than the start of a new season to give your home an interior refresh?

We can always depend on Pottery Barn to show us what this season’s trends will be, and the Pottery Barn’s Spring Lookbook upholds the tradition of Pottery Barn pointing toward the top looks of the season.

Be the design trailblazer of the friend group this season by incorporating these trends in your home first. We’ve got spring color trends, decor ideas, furniture, and more, straight from Pottery Barn’s Spring Lookbook. Whether you’re completely transforming your space or just want to update a single element, start by looking at these spring trends from Pottery Barn.

