5 Pretty Pastel Picks from Pottery Barn’s New Easter Line

Pottery Barn’s seasonal collections are a great way to get a peek at what this season’s home decor trends will look like. No need to track down a catalog, though: We’ve done the work for you and found the most prominent trends you can expect to see this Easter season.

In this collection, Pottery Barn is gently transitioning from the tranquility of their winter line by keeping the color scheme serene with stunning shades of pastels. And what’s more ready-for-spring than pastels?

Sprinkled with subtle but joy-provoking colors, The Easter Shop from Pottery Barn is packed full of timeless decor you will want to display year after year (even long before and after Easter). From classic Easter motifs with trendy twists to favorites that have withstood the test of time, this collection of decor truly has something for everyone.