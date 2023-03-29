5 Pretty Pastel Picks from Pottery Barn’s New Easter Line

Sprinkled with subtle—yet joy-provoking—color, this collection has something for everyone.

By
Emerson Latham
Emerson Latham
Emerson Latham is an editorial apprentice with BHG and senior at Iowa State University studying journalism with minors in Spanish and apparel merchandising and design.
Published on March 29, 2023

pottery barn easter line
Photo:

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s seasonal collections are a great way to get a peek at what this season’s home decor trends will look like. No need to track down a catalog, though: We’ve done the work for you and found the most prominent trends you can expect to see this Easter season.

In this collection, Pottery Barn is gently transitioning from the tranquility of their winter line by keeping the color scheme serene with stunning shades of pastels. And what’s more ready-for-spring than pastels?

Sprinkled with subtle but joy-provoking colors, The Easter Shop from Pottery Barn is packed full of timeless decor you will want to display year after year (even long before and after Easter). From classic Easter motifs with trendy twists to favorites that have withstood the test of time, this collection of decor truly has something for everyone.

01 of 05

Tranquil Chambray Decor

chambray tableware

Pottery Barn

Delicately designed, this line of chambray Easter decor is a sweet and simple way to dress up your tablescape. This beautiful blue tone conveys a sense of calmness, and rabbit motifs are sprinkled throughout for a festive feel. From cotton napkins to hand-painted ceramic eggs, deck your entire dining table with this decor for Easter brunch.

02 of 05

Egg-cellent Pastels

speckled eggs

Pottery Barn

Representing new life, eggs are one of the most popular symbols of the Easter holiday—not to mention one of the easiest ways to decorate. This decorating trend is nothing new, but as Pottery Barn’s Easter line shows, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Fill a vase with robin blue eggs, create a centerpiece with homemade nests and speckled eggs, or hang an egg-embellished wreath to greet guests.

03 of 05

Storytelling Settings

Peter Rabbit tableware

Pottery Barn

Clad in his blue jacket, the adventurous Peter Rabbit appears in much of Pottery Barn’s Easter collection. Giving new life to the table, this brighter-than-pastel palette still looks perfectly soft. Scenes straight from the storybook are depicted on tablecloths, dishware, the most charming lazy Susan, and more. This nostalgic Easter decor is as playful, elegant, and timeless as The Tale of Peter Rabbit itself.

04 of 05

Rattan Motifs

rattan bunnies

Pottery Barn

Rattan decor is incredibly versatile, and Pottery Barn’s Easter collection features the most adorable rattan bunnies that make the perfect addition to any interior design style: coastal, boho style, modern, and many others. This iconic Easter figurine brings a whimsical twist to your springtime decor. Display this cotton-tailed duo to add a textured, natural touch to your Easter decor.

05 of 05

Springtime Floral

floral embroidered pillow

Pottery Barn

With warmer weather comes fresh blooms. Bring this trend from nature into your home with a spring-inspired throw pillow. Delicately and sophisticatedly embroidered with satin yarn, these colorful flowers give off a subtle yet eye-catching sheen. This perfect Easter pattern will look lovely paired with solid and patterned furniture alike.

