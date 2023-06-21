Celebrate Pollinator Week and Support the Bees With This Free Seed Kit

Forager Project and Pollinator Partnership have teamed up to raise awareness for pollinators by giving out free kits—here's how to get yours.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a writer with more than a decade of writing and editing experience. She covers home decor trends, food related news, and DIY content for Better Homes & Gardens, and she is also a regular contributor at Real Simple.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 21, 2023
Butterfly and bees pollinating purple globe thistle
Photo:

brytta / Getty Images

Did you know that one out of every three bites of food we eat is possible thanks to a pollinator? In honor of Pollinator Week, June 19-25, the plant-based food company Forager Project is teaming up with the nonprofit Pollinator Partnership to supply seed kits designed to support pollinator populations in your area, along with raising awareness on the importance of protecting this essential part of our ecosystem.

Buzzing bees and beautiful butterflies—as well as other insects, birds, and small mammals—are responsible for helping plants reproduce by bringing pollen from one flower to the next, which in turn provides us with fruits, vegetables, nuts, half of the world's oil supply, and more. Without them, our crops (the ones we eat and the ones we feed our animals) would perish. 

The Pollinator Partnership x Forager Project kits are currently available to order and free while supplies last—a great deal considering they have an estimated retail value of $25. They come with everything you need (minus the soil and sunlight) to help pollinators flourish in your area, including seeds native to your region, a guidebook on how to attract pollinators, resources on how to create a pollinator-friendly garden, and more. The bees will be happy, and you’ll have a yard full of vibrant wildflowers—you really can't go wrong. To sign up for your free kit, visit TK.  

This year's Pollinator Partnership Pollinator Week theme emphasizes the relationship between the climate and pollinators.

"Pollinators are dying because their food and homes are disappearing, diseases have increased, and rising temperatures and natural disasters are affecting their ability to survive—all of which are related to climate change," the website reads. "At the same time, the conservation of pollinators and their habitats can help combat climate change by supporting healthy ecosystems, air, soil, water, and plants. Combined, these results make planet earth a safer place for us to live."

While this is a heavy reality to accept, there's a multitude of ways you can make a difference during Pollinator Week and beyond: like keeping a bee-friendly garden, avoiding the use of harmful pesticides, supporting local beekeepers, volunteering, eating organically, sponsoring an initiative, and simply educating yourself on how the environment works.

The next time you take a bite of a juicy peach or snack on a celery stalk, be sure to give credit to your local pollinators, who are hard at work behind the scenes—after all, helping them ultimately helps all of us.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
lawn mover near natural wild flowers for pollinating insects
After No Mow May, Should You Do a Slow Mow Summer?
a bee on clover
How to Plant a Clover Lawn, and Why You Should Jump on this Trend
front yard with flowers blooming in lawn
5 Ways to Participate in "No Mow May" and Help Bees This Spring
Compost for a no-dig garden
How No-Dig Gardening Leads to Healthier Soil and Thriving Plants
english garden bistro set stones tiers gravel path grasses
Why Sustainability Is the Biggest Yard Care Trend This Spring
Basket full of organic vegetables
The Planetary Health Diet Is the More Sustainable Way to Plan Your Meals
Monarch butterfly on Asclepias curassavica milkweed
How to Score Free Milkweed Seeds for a Monarch-Friendly Garden
pasque flower
How to Plant and Grow Pasque Flower
close up of magenta flowers
8 Garden Trends We See Taking Root in 2023
meadow of flowers in front of home with flower and bumble bee in foreground
Meadowscaping Is a Trendy Lawn Alternative—Here's How to Try It in Your Yard
Bird and Butterfly garden plan illustration
This Bird and Butterfly Garden Plan Brims with Pollinator Favorites
zucchini-plant-bloom-f84e1daa
10 Best Companion Plants for Zucchini
Butterfly Painted Lady On Verbena Bonarienses
How to Create a Pretty Pollinator Garden for Butterflies and Bees
Magnolia Garden space at the Silos
Get an Inside Look at Joanna Gaines's Garden at the Silos for Ideas You Can Steal
redbud cercis canadensis with pink flowers near blue house
How to Plant and Grow a Redbud Tree
the old farmer's almanac chive seeds
The 10 Best Heirloom Seeds of 2023