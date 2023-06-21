Did you know that one out of every three bites of food we eat is possible thanks to a pollinator? In honor of Pollinator Week, June 19-25, the plant-based food company Forager Project is teaming up with the nonprofit Pollinator Partnership to supply seed kits designed to support pollinator populations in your area, along with raising awareness on the importance of protecting this essential part of our ecosystem.

Buzzing bees and beautiful butterflies—as well as other insects, birds, and small mammals—are responsible for helping plants reproduce by bringing pollen from one flower to the next, which in turn provides us with fruits, vegetables, nuts, half of the world's oil supply, and more. Without them, our crops (the ones we eat and the ones we feed our animals) would perish.

The Pollinator Partnership x Forager Project kits are currently available to order and free while supplies last—a great deal considering they have an estimated retail value of $25. They come with everything you need (minus the soil and sunlight) to help pollinators flourish in your area, including seeds native to your region, a guidebook on how to attract pollinators, resources on how to create a pollinator-friendly garden, and more. The bees will be happy, and you’ll have a yard full of vibrant wildflowers—you really can't go wrong. To sign up for your free kit, visit TK.

This year's Pollinator Partnership Pollinator Week theme emphasizes the relationship between the climate and pollinators.

"Pollinators are dying because their food and homes are disappearing, diseases have increased, and rising temperatures and natural disasters are affecting their ability to survive—all of which are related to climate change," the website reads. "At the same time, the conservation of pollinators and their habitats can help combat climate change by supporting healthy ecosystems, air, soil, water, and plants. Combined, these results make planet earth a safer place for us to live."

While this is a heavy reality to accept, there's a multitude of ways you can make a difference during Pollinator Week and beyond: like keeping a bee-friendly garden, avoiding the use of harmful pesticides, supporting local beekeepers, volunteering, eating organically, sponsoring an initiative, and simply educating yourself on how the environment works.

The next time you take a bite of a juicy peach or snack on a celery stalk, be sure to give credit to your local pollinators, who are hard at work behind the scenes—after all, helping them ultimately helps all of us.