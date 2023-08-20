Human Dog Beds Are a Thing Now—and Yes, You Can Buy Them on Amazon

They’re big enough for you and your pet.

Published on August 20, 2023

Do you ever think to yourself, “Wow, my dog’s bed looks so comfy?” Well, now you can have your own with Plufl’s Human Dog Bed. Yes, it’s a dog bed for people, and yes, you can buy it on Amazon. It’s so popular that it’s sold out four times already, and the search “Plufl” has more than 167.5 million views on TikTok. The bed is so cozy that you’ll actually want to lay on the floor with—or without—your pet.

The bed looks just like a typical donut dog bed, but it’s big enough for humans at 68 inches long by 33 inches wide. It’s made with orthopedic foam and gel-infused cooling memory foam to feel like a supportive mattress, and it has pillow bolsters around the perimeter to rest your head. The human dog bed is a great option if you want to snuggle with your pet but don’t want them on the furniture—you’ll get the best of both worlds. 

Amazon Plufl, The Original Human Dog Bed

Amazon

In addition to the cushiony foam, the Plufl’s cover is a soft, plush vegan fur that’s made with Oeko-Tex Certified 100 percent polyester fabric, and it’s removable and machine washable for easy cleaning. If you want to put the bed away when not in use or bring it with you on vacation, just fold it in half to save space, and use the handles to carry it. It even has a pocket on the side to hold your phone, remote, or book, so you can have everything you need within reach while you relax.

One reviewer called the human dog bed a “little slice of heaven” and “the softest thing” they’ve ever felt. Another shopper said, “I even slept in it all night, and it was honestly almost better than my bed.”

Whether you’re in the mood to cuddle with your pup, lounge while watching TV, or just take a nap, you’ll be so comfy in the Plufl Human Dog Bed. Shop it at Amazon for $399.

