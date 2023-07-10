Summer means beach runs, boat rides, and, of course, happy hours—and this year’s selection of trending cocktails is packed with seasonal flavors. From the Dirty Shirley to the Hugo Spritz, and even burrata- and bone broth-based drinks for the more adventurous, these options mean there’s truly something for everyone.

As the days grow warmer and a back patio meetup seems more and more like the ideal cocktail hour rendezvous, you might be wondering how to up your mixed-drink-from-home game. The answer? Home-grown cocktail ingredients. With this rundown of the best plants to grow in your garden for the freshest, most on-trend cocktails, your backyard could just be the hottest bar in town.

Peter Krumhardt

Mint

A solid cocktail classic, you can never go wrong with a fresh leaf of mint. Pair with your mainstay mojito or spice up that of-the-moment Hugo Spritz—the refreshing sweetness goes perfectly with the drink’s elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and lime combo. Plant in full or partial sun and water often, then watch your guests’ mouths water.

Holly Shimizu

Lemon Verbena

Lemongrass’ more fragrant twin, lemon verbena will be your best friend at the bar this summer. Paired well with a gin and tonic or a boozy lemonade—and easy to add to a fresh batch of sangria—a few sprigs of this refreshing, floral treat add the flavor you’ve been searching for. Lemon verbena, also called lemon beebrush, grows best in full sun, planted in rich, moist soil. On top of the cocktails, it also goes well with salads and in tea, so there’s no way it’ll go to waste!

Ginger

Make the best Moscow Mule in town by adding a secret ingredient—fresh ginger, straight from your backyard. Pair with pineapple, citrus, or another fruit of your choice for a fresh and slightly spicy combination. Ginger root can actually be grown indoors, but needs a decent amount of time to grow—don’t wait until the last minute to plant this one.

Matthew Benson

Lavender

A lavender lemonade cocktail screams summer, and fresh lavender from the garden can only boost your enjoyment of this classic drink. Lemons aren’t the earthy herb’s only best friend, though—lavender also goes great with a classic gin and tonic, or the trendy Hugo Twist. Try pairing lavender with your fresh rosemary, too, with this non-alcoholic option (which can easily be made 21+). Steer clear of humidity when growing lavender—these plants are drought-resistant, but do need lots of sun.

Rob Cardillo

Dill

Bring the pickle craze to your backyard this summer and stock your garden with some fresh dill. This low-maintenance herb blooms in the summer months and likes lots of sun. It pairs well with martinis of all kinds, or can be found alongside spicier ingredients—try this spicy tomato gin and tonic for proof. Plus, if you use your own dill to brine your pickles, you’ve opened up a whole new world of culinary possibilities.

Vanilla Bean

Maybe you’ve grown a bit sick of the espresso martini since it blew up last summer—we get it, they’re easy to overdo. But adding some fresh vanilla bean might be just what you need to fall back in love with this caffeinated treat. You’ll need to plan ahead for this one—vanilla bean typically takes around nine months before it’s ready for harvest—but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. Boil the seeds with sugar and water for a foolproof vanilla simple syrup that you can add to other classics—your trusty old fashioned never tasted better!

Jason Donnelly

Edible Flowers

Hotter than ever this year, edible flowers are bound to help your homemade cocktails look as good as they taste. Added to ice cubes or used to top everything off, edible flowers—think hibiscus, honeysuckle, starflower, or pansy—can be quite nutritious on top of their visual appeal. Double check that the flowers you grow are edible first, wash them well, and steer clear of fertilizers or pest sprays to ensure they’re safe to eat. Presentation is everything, and just a few small petals go such a long way.

