Is Pizza Oil the Secret to Better Pizzas at Home?

The beloved pizza: a classic comfort food that nearly everyone has a soft spot for, no matter your age. But whether you’ve been to Italy or have an authentic pizza shop nearby, it’s almost impossible to create something even remotely similar at home. And while we’re not here to advise you on how to make classic Neapolitan pizza at home, we do have a tip that may take your at-home pizza game to the next level: pizza oil. Pizza oil is an emerging secret ingredient to make your homemade pie even more delectable. But what is it, where can you get it, and is it worth seeking out? Let’s find out.

What Is Pizza Oil?

So, what exactly is pizza oil? Simply put, pizza oil is typically an olive oil infused with ingredients that compliment the classic flavors of pizza. These could range anywhere from basil, oregano, rosemary, shallots, garlic, and onion to paprika, chili, jalapeño, and truffle. There are a few brands currently bringing pizza oil to the market, but you can also easily make it at home.

Pizza oil is intended to be drizzled over a pie fresh from the oven. It can either amplify the flavors already present in the pizza or complete the flavor profile with complementary ingredients. This oil can also be a great substitute for the red chili flakes many of us already sprinkle onto our favorite slices or even serve as the perfect way to jazz up a store-bought frozen pizza. Plus, if you’re springing for an extra-fancy variety—like truffle pizza oil—this pantry addition can provide a more affordable avenue to higher-end ingredients.

Does Oil Belong on Pizza?

But this begs the question, does oil belong on or in pizza? Well, that depends on who you ask.

When it comes to adding oil to pizza dough, the classic Neapolitan pizza dough is completely oil-free, containing only salt, water, flour, and natural yeast—and many will stand by this recipe as the only way to make dough. But most pizza dough recipes you’ll come across these days do contain a little bit of oil. Oil in pizza dough can increase the moisture content, volume, elasticity, and suppleness of the dough, while also making it easier to roll out. Oil can also inhibit gluten formation, lending to a more tender finished product, as well as adding more flavor to the dough.

When it’s time to cook, oil in the dough will create a crispier crust while also providing a natural barrier between the crust and the sauce and toppings, preventing sogginess. Brushing the crust with oil before baking will also give it the color and crackliness that so many crave. However, the best oil to add before cooking—either directly to the dough or brushed onto the crust—would not be pizza oil, because the flavor additions could burn. Rather, a good quality olive oil, like extra virgin, is the best variety for the job. Some chefs have even gone on the record saying they’ll use canola oil, but that would be a cardinal sin in any Italian’s book (plus it offers way less flavor). And then, of course, many pizza makers will drizzle extra virgin olive oil over freshly cooked pizza to enhance its flavor.

Beyond flavor and texture, olive oil is also associated with a variety of benefits, which, when added to the dough or cooked pizza, can help bump up the nutritional value of this family favorite. It is full of unsaturated fats that lower bad cholesterol levels while boosting good cholesterol in the blood. Plus, this oil has also been found to lower blood pressure. These effects combine to make olive oil a super heart-healthy food.

It is also full of plant compounds and vitamin E, which help to improve our immune health. Beyond these nutrients, olive oil will also help us feel satisfied and fuller for longer, moderate our blood sugars, absorb fat-soluble vitamins, and even ward off signs of aging.

Many of the herbs and spices added to pizza oil are also chock-full of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, which benefit us in many different ways.

Experimenting with Pizza Oil at Home

But where can you get your hands on pizza oil to start experimenting at home? There are a few brands that sell pizza oils, including DeLallo, Ooni, Williams Sonoma, and Brightland. However, dozens, if not hundreds, of other companies offer olive oils infused with similar ingredients that aren’t specifically branded for pizza—but that doesn’t mean you can’t top your pizza with it, so look for those as well.

You can also try your hand at making pizza oil at home. Simply add whatever ingredients sound good to you—which might include peppercorns, chilis, oregano, basil, rosemary, garlic, or onions—and mix with olive oil in a saucepan. Heat that mixture to almost a boil and cook for about five minutes. Then, cool to room temperature, bottle, and bam, you have homemade pizza oil.

This ingredient is great to have around the kitchen as it’s not only tasty on pizza. You can add it to pastas, egg dishes, salads, avocado toast, dressings, or simply dip some tangy sourdough in it.

Whether you jump on the pizza oil bandwagon or not, it’s undeniable that this emerging trend is not only delicious but is also a healthy choice, full of nutrition—and that’s amore!