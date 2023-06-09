Pizza Hut Just Debuted a Limited-Edition Pickle Pizza

Pizza Hut Pickle Pizza, with one slice being pulled away
Pickles are everywhere these days (they're a big dill, if you will), from myriad snack options like fried pickle chips and pickle popcorn to everyone's favorite game of the moment, pickleball. So while some may be taken aback at first, it's not too shocking that Pizza Hut just launched a new 'za topped with pickles.

At the beginning of the year, the 2023 Slice of the Union (an annual trend report published by the independent pizzeria delivery app) predicted pickles would "steadily become a bigger and bigger favorite" after going viral in 2018. While Pizza Hut is the first national chain to offer pickle pizza, they've been on the menus of independent restaurants for a while.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility," said Penny Shaheen, head of Food Innovation at Pizza Hut, in a statement. "With our new Pickle Pizza, we're tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza. Our recipe is all about great flavor, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza."

Pizza Hut's Pickle Pizza isn't just a regular cheese pizza with a few pickles on top: It features a hand-tossed crust sauced with Buttermilk Ranch (rather than the traditional marinara), topped with cheese, breaded Nashville Hot chicken, and sliced white onions. It's finished off with spicy dill pickles and a drizzle of cool Buttermilk Ranch.

Unfortunately for pizza and/or pickle connoisseurs, the limited-edition pie is only being offered at Pizza Hut's 932 8th Avenue location in New York City from June 9 through 11. So if you're not in NYC this weekend, you're in a bit of a, well, pickle. However, you might be able to get your hands on a Pickle Pizza in the future—no matter where you are. A representative for Pizza Hut said there's a chance it could be added to the national menu at a later date, TODAY.com reported. Guests can sign up for Hut Rewards to get the latest pizza-related news.

If you're a New York City resident (or willing to make a last minute weekend trip), the Pickle Pizza is available exclusively for carry-out for $17.99. Otherwise, you can always make your own tangy, cheesy creation at home.

