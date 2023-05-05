How Pistachio Became the Standout Flavor of 2023

When I visited Italy in December, pistachio flavors were front and center in every café, from croissants to lattes. At the time, I enjoyed all the pistachio provisions I could get my hands on, mentally prepared to return to the U.S. without easy access to that delicious, nutty flavor. But it turns out, pistachio-infused foods were about to take over as a major trend here, too.



You know a flavor is official when Starbucks crafts a drink around it: The coffee company debuted the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and brought back the customer-favorite Pistachio Latte at stores all around the country as part of their winter menu. Pistachio martinis have been trending on TikTok, and we even nominated it for breakout cocktail of the year. So, why can you suddenly find this flavor everywhere? Is it actually good for you? Here’s everything to know about pistachio foods and drinks, including how you can incorporate them into your daily routine.



Are Pistachios Good for You?

Let’s break down the nutritional benefits of this nut. Think of pistachios as a healthy fat, similar to avocados. They’re loaded with nutrients, like 28% of your daily value of vitamin B6, a great source of protein and fiber, and contain 41% of the daily value of copper and 15% manganese.

These benefits come from eating raw pistachios, not a pistachio-flavored drink or treat. Depending on the ingredients and how the product is processed, you’re likely not going to get the full nutrients of a handful of pistachio nuts from a pistachio-flavored coffee, for example.

Trending Pistachio Food Items

Starbucks now serves two seasonal pistachio-flavored drinks: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and the Pistachio Latte. Both are made with Starbucks pistachio syrup to give the drinks their earthy taste. You’re likely not going to get much nutritional value from either beverage, but it will certainly give you your pistachio fix.

Pistachio martinis, which are all over TikTok, contain almond or pistachio liqueur as the star ingredient. Mixologists recommend using pistachio syrups and garnishing with crushed pistachios (similar to garnishing an espresso martini with espresso beans) to get an extra boost of pistachio flavor.

Pistachio croissants are also becoming more accessible in the U.S., and TikTok creator @ashbaber shared how to infuse regular croissants with pistachio flavors in a video tutorial (that now has nearly 34,000 likes) when baking at home. Simply use a pistachio butter filling, made with real pistachio nuts, instead of plain butter. This is one of the easiest ways to make sure your item will have all of the benefits pistachios offer, since you’re making it from scratch. Other baked goods you can treat yourself to or bring to a brunch potluck include pistachio bars, pistachio pavlova, fresh-pear pistachio cake, and more.

