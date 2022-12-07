9 Pinterest Trend Predictions that We’re Most Excited to See in 2023

At the end of every year, predictions for the top trends of the following year come hard and fast. This year has been no different, and between 2023 Color of the Year predictions, Yelp’s data-based trends, and everyone else’s picks for how we’ll be decorating, what we’ll be gardening, and what we’ll be eating in 2023, it’s shaping up to be a pretty colorful year.

Among all these predictions and guesses, though, selections from the annual Pinterest Predicts report tend to be right on the mark year after year. (Pinterest says that, over the last three years, 80% of its predictions came true—that’s a pretty stellar record.) Based on global search data on Pinterest over the last two years, Pinterest’s predictions for top 2023 trends offer a data-based glimpse into the future.

Read on for the 2023 trends in decor, gardening, and food predicted by Pinterest that we’re most excited about.