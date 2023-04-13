News Food Trends Pink Pineapples Are Back to Add a Pop of Color to Your Next Fruit Platter Even fruits are getting in on Barbiecore. By Sharon Greenthal Sharon Greenthal Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Del Monte Not even the fruit world can resist the Barbiecore takeover. If you weren’t aware pink pineapples existed, you’re in for a (sweet) treat with the Pinkglow—and spring is the perfect time to try one. This Instagram-worthy spin-off of the traditional pineapple took Del Monte 16 years to perfect, and it was well worth the wait. Unlike their yellow counterpart, Pinkglow pineapples contain lycopene, a pigment that gives the color to produce items like tomatoes and watermelons. Basically, they’re all natural, and their color is a result of genetic engineering. Not only are they fun to look at, but Pinkglow pineapples also have a different flavor profile, with “notes of candy pineapple aromatics. It is also less sour than a traditional pineapple, juicier and sweeter in taste,” Del Monte’s website reads. Of course, something this special doesn’t come cheap. Pinkglow pineapples are only available through two online retailers: If you’re on the East Coast, you can get them from Tropical Fruit Box for $39, and for West Coasters, you’ll find them through Melissa’s Produce for $29 each. (Your local grocery story might carry them, too.) Del Monte is the only brand that sells them. Wondering what to make with these aesthetic fruits? On its website, Del Monte suggests trying a Pinkglow Pineapple lemon cheesecake with a homemade graham cracker crust, a baked flatbread topped with blue cheese and balsamic glaze, and strawberry limeade popsicles. You can also obviously cut it up and eat it as is—it’s still just as pretty on its own. Once you’ve tried the Pinkglow pineapple, you may be inspired to up expand your tropical fruit horizons even further. If that’s the case, take your tastebuds on a trip to the island of Antigua to try what’s reportedly the world’s sweetest pineapple: Antigua Black. Or head to your local grocer to pick up a plethora of fun, modified versions of other classic fruits, from cotton candy grapes and pluots (a mashup of plums and apricots) to Sungold kiwifruits. While they all have a unique, yummy flavor, the Pinkglow is the only one Barbie would definitely approve of. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit