Not even the fruit world can resist the Barbiecore takeover. If you weren’t aware pink pineapples existed, you’re in for a (sweet) treat with the Pinkglow—and spring is the perfect time to try one. This Instagram-worthy spin-off of the traditional pineapple took Del Monte 16 years to perfect, and it was well worth the wait.

Unlike their yellow counterpart, Pinkglow pineapples contain lycopene, a pigment that gives the color to produce items like tomatoes and watermelons. Basically, they’re all natural, and their color is a result of genetic engineering. Not only are they fun to look at, but Pinkglow pineapples also have a different flavor profile, with “notes of candy pineapple aromatics. It is also less sour than a traditional pineapple, juicier and sweeter in taste,” Del Monte’s website reads.

Of course, something this special doesn’t come cheap. Pinkglow pineapples are only available through two online retailers: If you’re on the East Coast, you can get them from Tropical Fruit Box for $39, and for West Coasters, you’ll find them through Melissa’s Produce for $29 each. (Your local grocery story might carry them, too.) Del Monte is the only brand that sells them.

Wondering what to make with these aesthetic fruits? On its website, Del Monte suggests trying a Pinkglow Pineapple lemon cheesecake with a homemade graham cracker crust, a baked flatbread topped with blue cheese and balsamic glaze, and strawberry limeade popsicles. You can also obviously cut it up and eat it as is—it’s still just as pretty on its own.

Once you’ve tried the Pinkglow pineapple, you may be inspired to up expand your tropical fruit horizons even further. If that’s the case, take your tastebuds on a trip to the island of Antigua to try what’s reportedly the world’s sweetest pineapple: Antigua Black. Or head to your local grocer to pick up a plethora of fun, modified versions of other classic fruits, from cotton candy grapes and pluots (a mashup of plums and apricots) to Sungold kiwifruits. While they all have a unique, yummy flavor, the Pinkglow is the only one Barbie would definitely approve of.

