While Barbie pink may have been the color of summer 2023, it’s unlikely very many homeowners plan to go all out with vibrant pink walls or pink turf in their yards like in the icon's Dream Home. In the real world, softer versions of pink have gained popularity in interiors, as warmer, cozier hues like taupe and beige replace grays and whites, reclaiming their spots that were relinquished in the early 2000s.

Particularly, pink kitchens are on trend: High-end designers and social media influencers alike are embracing it for major kitchen renovations and minor updates. On TikTok, #pinkkitchen has nearly 260 million views. Actor and style influencer Jessica Alba has showcased her gorgeous pink kitchen on Instagram, where it received over 117,000 likes. Architectural Digest recently featured a 4,000-square-foot New York City loft with an “unapologetically pink” color scheme, including an all-pink kitchen painted in Farrow and Ball’s Red Earth.

Here's what to know about getting the soft pink look in your kitchen, making it stand out while keeping it timeless.

Courtesy of HGTV

How to Channel Soft Pink In Your Kitchen

The key to adding pink to your kitchen is committing to it completely or using it sparingly as an accent. Since some more subtle pink hues read as neutrals, finding the right color for your kitchen is essential.

Whether you plan to go full on, covering the walls and cabinets or just one or the other, you’ll want a color you can picture yourself waking up to every day. For example, Behr’s Seaside Villa (S190-1) is a soft, seashell pink that absorbs the bolder shades of stainless steel appliances. Benjamin Moore’s Conch Shell (052) is a light, warm terracotta for a more earthy pink. Both of these shades coordinate nicely with various types of hardware, like nickel, brass, and ceramic, so you don't have to worry about swapping yours out.

Pink also fits many design styles, from cottagecore vintage to contemporary. Pair lighter pinks with mint green for a retro vibe, or try Dutch Boy’s 2024 Color of the Year, Ironside (422-7DB), for a more sophisticated look. If you want to add a brighter pink to your kitchen, stick with accessories like dish towels or small appliances to get that bubbly fun feel without overwhelming the space.

The right pink can totally transform a kitchen by adding of warmth and a little surprise, while acting as a neutral to build on via the rest of your decor. Even though it's not hot pink, Barbie would still definitely approve.

