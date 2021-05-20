Meet the Four New Breeds Competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show This Year

Every year, the top dogs around the country gather to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show . Usually, the event is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but due to COVID-19, the 145th show will be in Tarrytown, New York, from Thursday, June 11, to Sunday, June 13. Although the location and some of the protocols—like no vendors or spectators—are different, one thing remains the same. There will be a variety of sweet pups competing in their groups in hopes of taking home the ultimate prize: Best in Show.

All of the dogs who compete at the Westminster Dog Show, presented by Purina Pro Plan, are breeds that are recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC). There's a lengthy process to get certified, explains says Gail Miller Bisher, a handler, trainer, and judge, and resident expert for the dog show. The breed needs to have a national club, a studbook, and have many dogs dispersed throughout the country. Then, the club can apply to the AKC for recognition. If that's granted, the breed will be eligible for AKC dog shows. This year, there will be four new breeds strutting their stuff at the competition: Barbet, Belgian Laekenois (pronounced "lak-in-wah"), Biewer Terrier (pronounced like "beaver"), and Dogo Argentino. Although these breeds are newly certified, they've been around for many, many years. "All of the breeds are ancient breeds and popular in other countries," Miller Bisher explains. Before the contest airs on FOX, get to know a little bit about the four new pups.