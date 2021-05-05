I’ve Finally Found a Cat Litter Scoop I Won’t Have to Replace
I have tried many different kinds of cat litter box scoopers, a lot more than I would like to admit. Most of them have been low-quality plastic, and I would hastily grab replacements from grocery stores or Amazon after they inevitably broke, which happened nearly every other week. (If you have cats, you know you can’t go long before your next scoop, or there will be an accident to clean up.) After the fifth broken plastic litter scooper, I knew I had to find something more durable.
On a scroll through Amazon, I found the WePet Cat Litter Scoop, which has over 3,500 five-star reviews. As one shopper said, it “makes an unpleasant chore faster and easier.” Plus, it’s not prone to breakage: I’ve now had the scooper for about three months, and my kitties, Oliver and Coco, and grateful for their constantly clean box.
Buy It: WePet Cat Litter Scoop, ($13, Amazon)
The reason the item is so durable is probably that the relatively large scoop, at 5.5 inches wide and 2 inches deep, is made of sturdy aluminum. Its handle is comfortable to grip, and its slots, as one shopper said, are “the perfect size to pick up those little chunks, but big enough to let all the loose litter through.” The beveled front edge, also known as “dull teeth,” makes it much easier to scoop wet clumps out of the bottom of the box. Plus, you can choose from 17 different colors.
I'm not the only one who has made the switch: The review section is stacked with happy shoppers who are now relieved of their litter-scooping frustrations. “Don't mess with plastic. My plastic one broke and thank goodness I could receive a new one so quickly through Amazon,” one reviewer wrote. “This scoop is fantastic—very sturdy and large which means you can get the litter cleaned in half the time… If I ever need to replace it (which I doubt because it's so sturdy) I'd definitely want the same brand.”
“This WePet scoop is very much up to the task of scraping tightly attached treasures from the bottom of the litter-box, my previous department store scoop was not,” a second shopper said. “The scoop feels very sturdy. I feel like a litter-box Ninja when I'm using it. I actually slightly look forward to using it again for the next collection, which I didn't think was possible.”
I know firsthand how frustrating broken litter scoopers are, so I'm thrilled to have finally found one that works. To test out this phenomenal metal litter scoop for yourself, shop the WePet Cat Litter Scoop now.