The 50 Best Turtle Names to Call Your Reptile

These fun options are perfect for your low-key new pet.

By Jennifer Aldrich
January 27, 2021
Pet ownership has surged in the past year. But it's not just pandemic puppies and kittens that people are welcoming into their homes. Owners are also looking to add not-so furry friends to the family, including turtles. According to Pinterest 2021 trends report, searches for "tortoise food" increased 95%. Maybe you already have a few cats and dogs at home, or perhaps you're just interested in scaly creatures. Whatever the reason is, a turtle will be an excellent addition to your crew. After you've done the proper research and adopted your reptile, you're going to need to give them a name.

The 50 Best Turtle Names

These fun names, many of which come from pop culture, are perfect for your pet. (You'll also notice some punny options, too.) If you're struggling to choose the right one, go through every option, make a smaller list, and say them all out loud. It will help you decide which option is perfect for your pet.

  1. Alfie 
  2. Bentley
  3. Blastoise
  4. Bolt
  5. Bowser
  6. Bubbles
  7. Burt
  8. Caroline
  9. Cecil
  10. Coco
  11. Crush
  12. Donatello
  13. Doris
  14. Ella
  15. Flip
  16. Flippers
  17. Franklin
  18. Gator
  19. Howard
  20. Leonardo
  21. Lightening
  22. Madge
  23. Michelangelo
  24. Olive
  25. Otto
  26. Peach
  27. Penelope
  28. Raphael
  29. Ripley
  30. Sammy
  31. Sandy
  32. Shelby
  33. Sheldon
  34. Shelly
  35. Slash
  36. Slick
  37. Snapper
  38. Speed
  39. Spotty
  40. Squirt
  41. Squirtle
  42. Talula
  43. Tank
  44. Toby
  45. Trixie
  46. Tuck
  47. Turbo
  48. Venus
  49. Wartortle
  50. Zoom

